Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOSS Steve Evans has issued a defiant message that he is the man to get Rotherham United's League One campaign back on track following the club's concerning start to the season.

The Millers find themselves in 15th spot and the manager has come under fire since last Friday's derby loss at Barnsley where he was the target of fans' abuse at the final whistle.

After cancelling a period of days off for his players, he told the Advertiser: “I'm still a million per cent confident that things will turn for us.”

Rotherham are part way through a fortnight-long break in league action but Evans has summoned his squad for full training as he bids to spark a revival.

“Our players recognise at our team meetings that a number of them are out of form,” he said. “The way they find form is by working hard.

“They were going to have three or four days away. That's all shelved. They're not having it. We're in. We need to work through the problem.

“In time, when we've worked through the problem, I'll reward the boys with some downtime. Now is not the time to be saying: ‘Go and have a few days off.’”

The Millers have lost three of their last four third-tier matches and aren't delivering on the pledge of their manager, who returned from a second spell in the hot-seat in April, to challenge for promotion.

Evans has had two long conversations with Tony Stewart since the 2-0 defeat at Oakwell and says he still has the support of the club's chairman.

The boss said: “I'm saying to fans: ‘I hear you, I see you, I'm not going to hide behind the bushes. Stay with us, believe in the process, we want what you want.’ Our fans are entitled to say: ‘It’s not been good enough.’ I take responsibility.

“If you get performances right, results will come. Our performances have been lacking. We need that fight, that spirit, the aggression that our supporters have. That's channelled aggression. Players don't need to shout, they can do it with their feet.

“We were in midtable in my first season here last time and we went up. I'm not going to lie down. That's not my style. My style is to lead my troops into battle and, ultimately, have success.”