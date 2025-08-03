Twenty-year-old Lenny Agbaire on his Rotherham United debut. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One opening-day proceedings at ASSEAL New York Stadium yesterday.

Cameron Dawson: 6

Steady. Made a sharp save from dangerman Lorent Tolaj in the second half. A guilty party in Zak Jules' first booking. No need to waste time like that.

Joe Rafferty: 8

Excellent. The ball in for Sam Nombe's opener was superb. Geed up by the armband and gave a captain's display.

Lenny Agbaire: 7

Monster mainly, liability sometimes. Monster will win out for a youngster with huge potential who just needs more experience. Has the tools to become a great signing.

Zak Jules: 5

Had stuttered throughout pre-season and took that form into opening day. Now misses a game because of those two yellow cards.

Liam Kelly: 8

A 35-year-old class midfielder playing like a 25-year-old class midfielder. Really good in possession and had some 'legs' about him. Harried and got a foot in to rob an opponent an impressive number of times.

Denzel Hall: 7

Another Miller with some class about him. Looked after the ball, was an attacking threat and also got back sharply when required.

Dan Gore: 6

Looked threatening early on before fading.

Joe Powell: 6

Not at his fluent best but had his moments.

Reece James: 7

Comfortable in possession and had an eye for a telling pass.

Sam Nombe: 9

Capable of being a standout player at this level. Full of darting menace and bagged the first two of what could be many goals this season.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Needed to do much better with than golden chance to make it 3-0 in the first half. Looks more committed this season but had little impact on proceedings.

The subs

Josh Benson (for Gore 68): 5

Not the debut he would have wanted as he wasted possession a few times and took a couple of wrong decisions. One first-time diagonal pass lofted into an area of real danger showed what he can be about.

Marvin Kaleta (for Hall 68): 7

Promising signs. He was on the back foot for most of his substitute's outing but still managed to look lively.

Dru Yearwood (for Kelly 68): 7

Gave Rotherham some energy and grit at a time when they needed it as he replaced the tiring Kelly.

Ar'Jany Martha (for Nombe 80): NA

No chance to shine. His time will come.

Kion Etete (for Hugill 80): NA

Let's be kind and say he was pacing himself after meeting his new teammates only on the day of the game. Has work to do on his fitness.

Not used: Ted Cann, Shaun McWilliams.

Port Vale (3-4-3): Marko Marosi 5; Jesse Debrah 6, Cameron Humphreys 6, Connor Hall 6; Mitch Clark 8 (Ben Heneghan 90+5), George Byers 7, Jordan Shipley 5 (Funso Ojo H-T, 7), Jaheim Headley (sent off, 5); Lorent Tolaj 8, Jayden Stockley 5 (Ronan Curtis H-T, 7), Ben Waine 5 (Ryan Croasdale H-T, 7). Subs not used: Arron Davies, Rico Richards, Kyle John.

Goals: Nombe 13, 29 (Rotherham); Hall 60 (Port Vale)

Referee: Jacob Miles (Sussex)

Attendance: 9,883 (2,052)

Opposition view

“I thought the first half was not us. I thought we were hesitant and static. We were reactive instead of being proactive.

“Then, of course, we make our own problems by getting the red card. Some may say it was harsh, but I think we gave the referee a decision to make and he made one that didn't go in our favour.

“In the second half, and I speak on behalf of all of us here, that is what we want to see. That's what Port Vale are built on and what's brought us success.

“With another five minutes, we would probably have got an equaliser.”

– Vale boss Darren Moore

The stats

Possession: Millers 48 per cent, Vale 52

Goal attempts: Millers 12, Vale 19

On target: Millers 4, Vale 4

Touches in opposition box: Millers 17, Vale 31

Corners: Millers 6, Vale 3

Fouls: Millers 9, Vale 8

Final word

A real mix of good and bad.