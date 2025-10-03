Ar'Jany Martha in action for Rotherham United against Bradford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his assessment of League One events at AESSEAL New York Stadium last night.

Cameron Dawson: 8

Made crucial saves throughout the contest. A return to form after being below his best for a couple of matches.

Joe Rafferty: 7

By far, the Millers' defender on the night. Used his experience to plug gaps in a really committed display. The team needed that nous and attitude from their captain.

Lenny Agbaire: 4

He's young and performances like this will happen. Started poorly, never recovered and was nervous in his decision-making. There will be much better days for a real prospect.

Jamal Baptiste: 5

Had a similar kind of first half to Agbaire before improving after the interval. Another tender-age defender with great potential who's still learning his craft.

Dan Gore: 7

Tenacious and direct. Good on the ball and willing to chase it down when he didn't have it.

Denzel Hall: 8

There's quality in everything he does. Smooth in his running, sharp with his control, deft with his passing and took his goal really well. Enjoy him while he's here.

Josh Benson: 8

Fingers crossed that his latest injury isn't a serious one. Very good against Mansfield Town a few days earlier and very, very good against Bradford. That attacking role suits him. He can see and give a pass and his set-pieces are excellent. Makes things happen

Joe Powell: 6

A bit better than he has been but still not as silky as he can be.

Reece James: 6

A presence going forward and set up Martin Sherif's goal with a pinpoint cross. There was less authority in his defending.

Ar'Jany Martha: 8

Wow! Beat players for fun and made some devastating runs, including the one that ended in Sherif pouncing. I'm still trying to work out how he went past two defenders in one first-half, penalty-area burst. So are the defenders.

Kion Etete: 6

Some encouraging signs from the big man as he gets back up to speed after a knee injury

The subs

Martin Sherif (for Etete H-T): 7

An instant impact from the teenager after an absence of over a month – a shot with a minute, a goal within five. His pace and physicality are enough to make him a real menace in this division.

Shaun McWilliams (for Benson 66): 6

Good mobility, but he didn't have quite the same threat in possession as the man he replaced.

Zak Jules (for Agbaire 83): NA

Maybe should have been on sooner to spare Agbaire.

Not used: Kian Spence, Dru Yearwood, Jack Holmes, Jordan Hugill.

Bradford (3-4-2-1): Sam Walker 6; Neill Byrne (Brad Halliday, 90) 6, Tom McIntyre 7, Ibou Touray 6; Josh Neufville 6, Alex Pattison 8, Tommy Leigh 6 (Jenson Metcalfe 66, 7), Tyreik Wright 5 (Stephen Humphrys 66, 6); Antoni Sarcevic 6, Bobby Pointon 5; Will Swan 6 (Andy Cook 66, 7). Subs not used: Joe Hilton, Joe Wright, Ciaran Kelly.

Goals: Hall 20, Sherif 50 (Rotherham); Sarcevic 56, Pattison 81 (Bradford)

Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire)

Attendance: 9,546 (2,453)

Opposition view

"It was a competitive game. There were a lot of delays and stoppages all the way through it.

“Rotherham are a team that have been struggling, I thought we needed to show why we are where are (top spot). We didn't really do that.

“On chances, we should have won. It was a difficult game in many different aspects.

“I think the players have done great. To come back from 2-0 down is hard for any team. Fair play.”

– Bantams boss Graham Alexander

The stats

Possession: Millers 43 per cent, Bradford 57

Goal attempts: Millers 13, Bradford 11

On target: Millers 5, Bradford 5

Touches in opposition box: Millers 20, Bradford 20

Corners: Millers 5, Bradford 4

Fouls committed: Millers 17, Bradford 9

Final word

Millers still in the drop zone but they won't be staying there if they hit these standards more often. They shook the leaders.