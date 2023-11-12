Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict after the Championship clash.

Sam Nombe in action at Watford for Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Viktor Johansson: 6The ball went past him five times but none of the goals were his fault. There were a couple of decent saves in there as well.

Lee Peltier: 5

Lacked his usual smoothness and solidity as he returned from a hamstring niggle.

Sean Morrison: 4

Had been showing signs of a big improvement after his injury troubles but this display was a step back. Found wanting for pace and lacked the penalty-box authority on which he's built his career.

Cohen Bramall: 6

Maybe the Millers' best outfield performer, although Christ Tiehi and Sam Nombe have good shouts for that tag as well. Got the team up the pitch with his pace and that same speed snuffed out Watford attacks on a number of occasions.

Dexter Lembikisa: 4

A lovely young lad and a smashing talent but his defensive shortcomings have been exploited too often by the opposition in recent games. Watford's Ken Sema enjoyed himself.

Ollie Rathbone: 6

Typical Ollie. He knows no other way. He battled away and competed for everything. Defeats and poor displays hurt him more than most.

Christ Tiehi: 6

Decent. Kept up his standards from the first minute to the last. Won the ball, kept the ball, passed it sensibly.

Sam Clucas: 5

Had shown little before becoming yet another victim of the curse of the hamstrings.

Seb Revan: 5

I wonder if he lacks the hard edge that the Championship requires. He can play but doesn't make the most of himself and sometimes opponents get an easier ride than they should. More grit required.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Won his share of headers but poor control saw him needlessly shed possession at times.

Sam Nombe: 6

Very good early on as his pace and physicality rattled the home side. That first goal for the new boy, against Ipswich Town, has stirred things up. Good to see. Much less impact after the break.

The subs

Cafu (for Clucas, 33): 5

Dominant early on in the season, peripheral here. More needed from a player of his skill and touch. Hamstring victim number two of the afternoon.

Fred Onyedinma (for Revan, 52): 5

A spurt and a flash here and there but nothing substantial.

Daniel Ayala (for Morrison, 52): 5

Saw out the match but became hamstring victim number three.

Hakeem Odoffin (for Hugill, 70): 6

Understandable that he wasn't risked in a third start in eight days after hamstring issues, but the Millers could have done with him out there from the beginning. Has the mobility other centre-halves lack.

Georgie Kelly (for Peltier, 70): 6

Added something to the attack when he came on. His 'gameness' makes him an awkward threat.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Jamie Lindsay, Arvin Appiah, Tom Eaves.

Watford (4-3-3): Ben Hamer 6; Ryan Andrews 6, Ryan Porteous 7, Wesley Hoedt 7, Jamal Lewis 7 (Tom Ince 68, 7); Edo Kayembe 7, Jake Livermore 7 (Giorgi Chakvetadze 68, 7), Ismael Kone 7(Tom Dele-Bashiru 88); Yaser Asprilla 6 (Matheus Martins 68, 7), Mileta Rajovic 8 (Rhys Healey 84), Ken Sema 8. Subs not used: Myles Roberts, Imran Louza, Mattie Pollock, Vakoun Bayo.

Goals: Rajovic 10, 45+4, Kayemba 54, Ince 86, Martins 90+4 (Watford).

Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).