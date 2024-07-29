Player ratings from Rotherham United's 2-1 friendly defeat against Sheffield United
Millers (4-3-1-2)
Dillon Phillips: 5
Had done okay until the late lapse that led to the winning goal.
Cameron Humphreys: 6
Given an outing at right-back as the Millers checked on cover for Joe Rafferty and looked pretty decent
Sean Raggett: 8
There won’t be a tougher or more no-nonsense centre-half in League One next season. Handled Kieffer Moore well.
Zak Jules: 6
A good physical specimen. Nothing spectacular here, nothing bad.
Cohen Bramall: 6
His pace troubled the Blades once or twice.
Joe Rafferty: 8
Played in midfield and didn’t look out of place. Already, he’s looking to be a very good signing.
Ollie Rathbone: 6
As busy as always. Moments of danger.
Christ Tiehi: 6
Steve Evans rates him. Not his best game but he was solid.
Sam Nombe: 5
Played just behind the front two. Things nearly happened but not quite.
Jordan Hugill: 5
Quiet. The Blades centre-halves had his measure in the air.
Jonson Clarke-Harris: 5
Just good to see him on the pitch. More to come as he builds up after injury.
The subs
Liam Kelly (for Nombe H-T): 7
A class act. Lovely distribution. He reads the game well.
Reece James (for Bramall H-T): 7
A good player. Does the right things and rarely gives the ball away.
Joe Hungbo (for Zak Jules H-T): 8
Rotherham’s biggest threat. Scored, beat opponents and put in several telling left-flank crosses.
Jack Holmes, trialist (for Clarke-Harris, H-T): 7
The boy’s got something. Set up the goal, ran well and earned himself a contract.
Hakeem Odoffin (for Tiehi 69): 6
Slotted in and continued where Tiehi had left off.
Esapa Osong (for Hugill 69): 6
Flashes of what he might bring to the team. Strong and quick.
Alex MacDonald (for Rathbone 74): NA
You can put him anywhere and he’ll do a job. One of pre-season’s top performers.
Joe Powell (for Raggett, 80): NA
Needed more time to put his undoubted skill to use.
Tobias Liversidge, trialist (for Rafferty 80): NA
No real chance to make his presence felt.
Not used: Cameron Dawson, Shaun McWilliams.
Sheffield United (4-2-3-1): Adam Davies 6; Jamie Shackleton (Femi Seriki 19, 6), Anel Ahmedhodzic 7 (Sydie Peck 69, 6), Jack Robinson 7, Sam McCallum 7; Vini Souza 7 (Sai Sachdev 80), Oli Arblaster 8 (Andre Dozzell H-T, 6); Andre Brooks 7 (Auston Trusty 74), Callum O'Hare 8 (Rhian Brewster 69, 6), Gustavo Hamer 8 (Anis Slimane H-T, 6); Kieffer Moore 6 (Louie Marsh 80). Subs not used: Luke Faxon, Sam Curtis, Harry Boyes, Owen Hampson, Harrison Burrows.
Goals: Souza 10, Marsh 88 (Sheffield United); Hungbo 48 (Rotherham).
Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire).
Attendance: 6,291 (2,867).