New boy Joseph Hungbo celebrates his first goal for Rotherham United, against Sheffield United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on Saturday’s events at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Dillon Phillips: 5

Had done okay until the late lapse that led to the winning goal.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New boy Joseph Hungbo celebrates his first goal for Rotherham United, against Sheffield United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Given an outing at right-back as the Millers checked on cover for Joe Rafferty and looked pretty decent

Sean Raggett: 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There won’t be a tougher or more no-nonsense centre-half in League One next season. Handled Kieffer Moore well.

Zak Jules: 6

A good physical specimen. Nothing spectacular here, nothing bad.

Cohen Bramall: 6

His pace troubled the Blades once or twice.

Joe Rafferty: 8

Played in midfield and didn’t look out of place. Already, he’s looking to be a very good signing.

Ollie Rathbone: 6

As busy as always. Moments of danger.

Christ Tiehi: 6

Steve Evans rates him. Not his best game but he was solid.

Sam Nombe: 5

Played just behind the front two. Things nearly happened but not quite.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Quiet. The Blades centre-halves had his measure in the air.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just good to see him on the pitch. More to come as he builds up after injury.

The subs

Liam Kelly (for Nombe H-T): 7

A class act. Lovely distribution. He reads the game well.

Reece James (for Bramall H-T): 7

A good player. Does the right things and rarely gives the ball away.

Joe Hungbo (for Zak Jules H-T): 8

Rotherham’s biggest threat. Scored, beat opponents and put in several telling left-flank crosses.

Jack Holmes, trialist (for Clarke-Harris, H-T): 7

The boy’s got something. Set up the goal, ran well and earned himself a contract.

Hakeem Odoffin (for Tiehi 69): 6

Slotted in and continued where Tiehi had left off.

Esapa Osong (for Hugill 69): 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flashes of what he might bring to the team. Strong and quick.

Alex MacDonald (for Rathbone 74): NA

You can put him anywhere and he’ll do a job. One of pre-season’s top performers.

Joe Powell (for Raggett, 80): NA

Needed more time to put his undoubted skill to use.

Tobias Liversidge, trialist (for Rafferty 80): NA

No real chance to make his presence felt.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Shaun McWilliams.

Sheffield United (4-2-3-1): Adam Davies 6; Jamie Shackleton (Femi Seriki 19, 6), Anel Ahmedhodzic 7 (Sydie Peck 69, 6), Jack Robinson 7, Sam McCallum 7; Vini Souza 7 (Sai Sachdev 80), Oli Arblaster 8 (Andre Dozzell H-T, 6); Andre Brooks 7 (Auston Trusty 74), Callum O'Hare 8 (Rhian Brewster 69, 6), Gustavo Hamer 8 (Anis Slimane H-T, 6); Kieffer Moore 6 (Louie Marsh 80). Subs not used: Luke Faxon, Sam Curtis, Harry Boyes, Owen Hampson, Harrison Burrows.

Goals: Souza 10, Marsh 88 (Sheffield United); Hungbo 48 (Rotherham).

Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire).