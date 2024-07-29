Player ratings from Rotherham United's 2-1 friendly defeat against Sheffield United

By Paul Davis
Published 29th Jul 2024, 16:42 BST
New boy Joseph Hungbo celebrates his first goal for Rotherham United, against Sheffield United. Picture: Jim BrailsfordNew boy Joseph Hungbo celebrates his first goal for Rotherham United, against Sheffield United. Picture: Jim Brailsford
New boy Joseph Hungbo celebrates his first goal for Rotherham United, against Sheffield United. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on Saturday’s events at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Millers (4-3-1-2)

Dillon Phillips: 5

Had done okay until the late lapse that led to the winning goal.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Given an outing at right-back as the Millers checked on cover for Joe Rafferty and looked pretty decent

Sean Raggett: 8

There won’t be a tougher or more no-nonsense centre-half in League One next season. Handled Kieffer Moore well.

Zak Jules: 6

A good physical specimen. Nothing spectacular here, nothing bad.

Cohen Bramall: 6

His pace troubled the Blades once or twice.

Joe Rafferty: 8

Played in midfield and didn’t look out of place. Already, he’s looking to be a very good signing.

Ollie Rathbone: 6

As busy as always. Moments of danger.

Christ Tiehi: 6

Steve Evans rates him. Not his best game but he was solid.

Sam Nombe: 5

Played just behind the front two. Things nearly happened but not quite.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Quiet. The Blades centre-halves had his measure in the air.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 5

Just good to see him on the pitch. More to come as he builds up after injury.

The subs

Liam Kelly (for Nombe H-T): 7

A class act. Lovely distribution. He reads the game well.

Reece James (for Bramall H-T): 7

A good player. Does the right things and rarely gives the ball away.

Joe Hungbo (for Zak Jules H-T): 8

Rotherham’s biggest threat. Scored, beat opponents and put in several telling left-flank crosses.

Jack Holmes, trialist (for Clarke-Harris, H-T): 7

The boy’s got something. Set up the goal, ran well and earned himself a contract.

Hakeem Odoffin (for Tiehi 69): 6

Slotted in and continued where Tiehi had left off.

Esapa Osong (for Hugill 69): 6

Flashes of what he might bring to the team. Strong and quick.

Alex MacDonald (for Rathbone 74): NA

You can put him anywhere and he’ll do a job. One of pre-season’s top performers.

Joe Powell (for Raggett, 80): NA

Needed more time to put his undoubted skill to use.

Tobias Liversidge, trialist (for Rafferty 80): NA

No real chance to make his presence felt.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Shaun McWilliams.

Sheffield United (4-2-3-1): Adam Davies 6; Jamie Shackleton (Femi Seriki 19, 6), Anel Ahmedhodzic 7 (Sydie Peck 69, 6), Jack Robinson 7, Sam McCallum 7; Vini Souza 7 (Sai Sachdev 80), Oli Arblaster 8 (Andre Dozzell H-T, 6); Andre Brooks 7 (Auston Trusty 74), Callum O'Hare 8 (Rhian Brewster 69, 6), Gustavo Hamer 8 (Anis Slimane H-T, 6); Kieffer Moore 6 (Louie Marsh 80). Subs not used: Luke Faxon, Sam Curtis, Harry Boyes, Owen Hampson, Harrison Burrows.

Goals: Souza 10, Marsh 88 (Sheffield United); Hungbo 48 (Rotherham).

Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire).

Attendance: 6,291 (2,867).

