Scorer Sam Nombe in action for Rotherham United against Ipswich Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham (4-3-3):

Viktor Johansson: 6

Solid. Very few saves to make.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dexter Lembikisa: 6

Tighter at the back than he has been, less seen of him in an attacking capacity.

Daniel Ayala: 6

Signs of rust on his full debut, also signs that he can still do a job. A first Millers start on his 33rd birthday.

Hakeem Odoffin: 9

Advertisement

Advertisement

What a find the midfielder is looking as a centre-half. Commanding, committed and calm on the ball. Produced two or three outstanding blocks. Just needs to keep his feet to himself a little bit to avoid the risk of penalties.

Cohen Bramall: 7

Another good game in a good season for the left-back.

Cafu: 6

Effective spells, quiet spells. Hot when he’s hot, cold when he’s cold.

Christ Tiehi: 8

That was some goal to cap an impressive all-round individual performance.

Ollie Rathbone: 6

Similar to the QPR game three days earlier: made a real contribution but his touch was a little heavy.

Fred Onyedinma: 7

Advertisement

Advertisement

You couldn't tell he'd been suffering with illness a week earlier. Gave Ipswich all the trouble they could handle.

Sam Nombe: 8

Great to see him get off the mark. A real striker's goal too. Will do him the world of good. Went on to do well for the rest of the first half.

Sam Clucas: 6

Moments of quality. Still finding his feet.

The subs

Sean Morrison (for Ayala, 58): 7

Very good again as, touch wood, he begins to put the injuries behind him. Dominated his own penalty area and caused problems in Ipswich's. Would have been an 8 had he been on the pitch for longer.

Jordan Hugill (for Onyedinma, 64): 6

Good physicality and know-how.

Seb Revan (Sam Clucas, 63): 6

Lax at the back on one or two occasions, a threat going forward.

Georgie Kelly (for Nombe, 68): 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

Usually makes an impact off the bench and did again. Put himself about and almost scored.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Jamie Lindsay, Arvin Appiah, Tom Eaves.

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Vaclav Hladky 7; Harry Clarke 6, Axel Tuanzebe 6, Cameron Burgess 6, Leif Davis 7; Massimo Luongo 7 (Jack Taylor 69, 7), Sam Morsy 8; Kayden Jackson 6 (Omari Hutchinson 69, 7), Conor Chaplin 5 (Dane Scarlett 83), Marcus Harness 6 (Dominic Ball 90); George Hirst 6 (Freddie Ladapo 69, 5). Subs not used: Christian Walton, Luke Woolfenden, Brandon Williams, Cameron Humphreys.

Goals: Nombe 4, Tiehi 90+2 (Rotherham); Morsy 19, Taylor 87 (Ipswich).

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire).