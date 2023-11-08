Player ratings from Rotherham United 2 Ipswich Town 2
Rotherham (4-3-3):
Viktor Johansson: 6
Solid. Very few saves to make.
Dexter Lembikisa: 6
Tighter at the back than he has been, less seen of him in an attacking capacity.
Daniel Ayala: 6
Signs of rust on his full debut, also signs that he can still do a job. A first Millers start on his 33rd birthday.
Hakeem Odoffin: 9
What a find the midfielder is looking as a centre-half. Commanding, committed and calm on the ball. Produced two or three outstanding blocks. Just needs to keep his feet to himself a little bit to avoid the risk of penalties.
Cohen Bramall: 7
Another good game in a good season for the left-back.
Cafu: 6
Effective spells, quiet spells. Hot when he’s hot, cold when he’s cold.
Christ Tiehi: 8
That was some goal to cap an impressive all-round individual performance.
Ollie Rathbone: 6
Similar to the QPR game three days earlier: made a real contribution but his touch was a little heavy.
Fred Onyedinma: 7
You couldn't tell he'd been suffering with illness a week earlier. Gave Ipswich all the trouble they could handle.
Sam Nombe: 8
Great to see him get off the mark. A real striker's goal too. Will do him the world of good. Went on to do well for the rest of the first half.
Sam Clucas: 6
Moments of quality. Still finding his feet.
The subs
Sean Morrison (for Ayala, 58): 7
Very good again as, touch wood, he begins to put the injuries behind him. Dominated his own penalty area and caused problems in Ipswich's. Would have been an 8 had he been on the pitch for longer.
Jordan Hugill (for Onyedinma, 64): 6
Good physicality and know-how.
Seb Revan (Sam Clucas, 63): 6
Lax at the back on one or two occasions, a threat going forward.
Georgie Kelly (for Nombe, 68): 6
Usually makes an impact off the bench and did again. Put himself about and almost scored.
Not used: Dillon Phillips, Jamie Lindsay, Arvin Appiah, Tom Eaves.
Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Vaclav Hladky 7; Harry Clarke 6, Axel Tuanzebe 6, Cameron Burgess 6, Leif Davis 7; Massimo Luongo 7 (Jack Taylor 69, 7), Sam Morsy 8; Kayden Jackson 6 (Omari Hutchinson 69, 7), Conor Chaplin 5 (Dane Scarlett 83), Marcus Harness 6 (Dominic Ball 90); George Hirst 6 (Freddie Ladapo 69, 5). Subs not used: Christian Walton, Luke Woolfenden, Brandon Williams, Cameron Humphreys.
Goals: Nombe 4, Tiehi 90+2 (Rotherham); Morsy 19, Taylor 87 (Ipswich).
Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire).
Attendance: 10,800 (2,133).