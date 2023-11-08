Register
Player ratings from Rotherham United 2 Ipswich Town 2

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his verdict.
By Paul Davis
Published 8th Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT
Scorer Sam Nombe in action for Rotherham United against Ipswich Town. Picture: Jim BrailsfordScorer Sam Nombe in action for Rotherham United against Ipswich Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Rotherham (4-3-3):

Viktor Johansson: 6

Solid. Very few saves to make.

Dexter Lembikisa: 6

Tighter at the back than he has been, less seen of him in an attacking capacity.

Daniel Ayala: 6

Signs of rust on his full debut, also signs that he can still do a job. A first Millers start on his 33rd birthday.

Hakeem Odoffin: 9

What a find the midfielder is looking as a centre-half. Commanding, committed and calm on the ball. Produced two or three outstanding blocks. Just needs to keep his feet to himself a little bit to avoid the risk of penalties.

Cohen Bramall: 7

Another good game in a good season for the left-back.

Cafu: 6

Effective spells, quiet spells. Hot when he’s hot, cold when he’s cold.

Christ Tiehi: 8

That was some goal to cap an impressive all-round individual performance.

Ollie Rathbone: 6

Similar to the QPR game three days earlier: made a real contribution but his touch was a little heavy.

Fred Onyedinma: 7

You couldn't tell he'd been suffering with illness a week earlier. Gave Ipswich all the trouble they could handle.

Sam Nombe: 8

Great to see him get off the mark. A real striker's goal too. Will do him the world of good. Went on to do well for the rest of the first half.

Sam Clucas: 6

Moments of quality. Still finding his feet.

The subs

Sean Morrison (for Ayala, 58): 7

Very good again as, touch wood, he begins to put the injuries behind him. Dominated his own penalty area and caused problems in Ipswich's. Would have been an 8 had he been on the pitch for longer.

Jordan Hugill (for Onyedinma, 64): 6

Good physicality and know-how.

Seb Revan (Sam Clucas, 63): 6

Lax at the back on one or two occasions, a threat going forward.

Georgie Kelly (for Nombe, 68): 6

Usually makes an impact off the bench and did again. Put himself about and almost scored.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Jamie Lindsay, Arvin Appiah, Tom Eaves.

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Vaclav Hladky 7; Harry Clarke 6, Axel Tuanzebe 6, Cameron Burgess 6, Leif Davis 7; Massimo Luongo 7 (Jack Taylor 69, 7), Sam Morsy 8; Kayden Jackson 6 (Omari Hutchinson 69, 7), Conor Chaplin 5 (Dane Scarlett 83), Marcus Harness 6 (Dominic Ball 90); George Hirst 6 (Freddie Ladapo 69, 5). Subs not used: Christian Walton, Luke Woolfenden, Brandon Williams, Cameron Humphreys.

Goals: Nombe 4, Tiehi 90+2 (Rotherham); Morsy 19, Taylor 87 (Ipswich).

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire).

Attendance: 10,800 (2,133).

