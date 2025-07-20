Lenny Agbaire in action for Rotherham United against Sheffield United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on events at AESSEAL New York Stadium during Saturday’s pre-season friendly between South Yorkshire neighbours.

Cameron Dawson: 5

Made several routine saves in a performance that ranged fron decent at times to unconvincing at others. Might be questioning himself for the visitors' first and fourth goals.

Joe Rafferty: 6

Generally gave a steady, no-frills display on the right of a back three but let Ryan One go through him too easily for the Blades' opener.

Lenny Agbaire: 7

There's plenty to suggest that Rotherham have a real prospect on their hands. Big, fast, comfortable on the ball and quick into the tackle. He's raw. Will only get better.

Zak Jules: 6

Good in possession and commanding in the air but his mind wandered a couple of times and gave the Blades openings.

Dru Yearwood: 7

Combative and looked after the ball well in a defensive midfield role. A good signing if he continues to show this kind of form.

Shaun McWilliams: 5

Quiet but had one or two good moments.

Kian Spence: 6

Looked lively early on. Gives and receives a pass well. Was always somewhere near the ball. A player capable of having an influence in defence and in attack.

Dan Gore: 6 Showed his class on a few occasions in his first outing following his loan return. A bit of fitness work is required before he's at his best.

Reece James: 5

A poor game by his standards. Normally, he crosses well but he misfired with his deliveries in this game.

Sam Nombe: 5

Another player not on top of his game, although there were one or two deft touches. I think the striker will go really well in League One under Matt Hamshaw.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Starved of service, with not enough balls coming from out wide into the box.

The subs

Joe Powell (for Kian Spence H-T): 5

Couldn't get on the ball enough against quality opposition from the division above. Worked hard but had nowhere near the impact we're all expecting from him in League One next season.

Jack Holmes (for Agbaire 61): 5

Showed some spark soon after his introduction then faded as the visitors took full control of the contest.

Liam Kelly (for Yearwood H-T): 5

Brought on in midfield but then found himself filling in at the heart of the defence as the Blades launched a wave of attacks. He's a good midfielder, he's not a centre-half.

Josh Benson (for Gore H-T): 5

The least effective of his four trial performances but he's done enough in the previous ones to suggest he's worth keeping.

Kane Richardson (for Hugill 81): NA

Has a good attitude. The youngster's first thought is to go forward, which is just what you want from a wide man.

James Clarke (for McWilliams 81): NA

More minutes from a youngster who is making good progress and catching the eye.

Not used: Ted Cann, Lewis Clarke, Ben Scothern, Reece Wilson.

Sheffield United first half (4-1-3-2): Adam Davies 6; Dovydas Sasnauskas 6, Anel Ahmedhodzic 6, Rhy Norrington-Davies 6, Harrison Burrows 6; Sydie Peck 8; Ehije Ukaki 8, Louie Marsh 7, Gustavo Hamer 8; Kieffer Moore 5, Ryan One 8. Subs not used: Luke Faxon, Evan Easton, Billy Blacker.

Second half (4-1-3-2): Ivo Grbic 6; Femi Seriki, 7, Tyler Bindon 6, Jack Robinson 6, Sam McCallum 6; Owen Hampson 7; Andre Brooks 9, Callum O'Hare 7, Jefferson Caceres 8; Tyrese Campbell 8, Tom Cannon 7. Subs not used: Luke Faxon, Evan Easton, Billy Blacker.

Goals: One 15, Campbell 49, Brooks 63, Cannon 71, O’Hare 85 (Sheffield United)

Referee: James Bell (Sheffield)

Attendance: 6,009 (3,259)

Opposition view

“The players are working really hard. Rotherham are a good opponent. It is always difficult to play against them. We are still far away from being able to keep the tempo high for 90 minutes. There is quality and a lot of goals in the team. We have more levels to add."

- Blades boss Ruben Selles

Final word

A tough old afternoon for the Millers but they'll be better for the experience.