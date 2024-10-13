Player ratings from Peterborough United 3 Rotherham United 3

By Paul Davis
Published 13th Oct 2024, 14:45 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 14:43 BST
Mallik Wilks in action for Rotherham United against Peterborough United. Picture: Jim BrailsfordMallik Wilks in action for Rotherham United against Peterborough United. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Mallik Wilks in action for Rotherham United against Peterborough United. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Millers writer Paul Davis assesses yesterday’s League One proceedings at Weston Homes Stadium.

Millers (4-3-3)

Cameron Dawson: 5

He might be disappointed with his contribution at the two corners that led to Peterborough goals. Stayed on his line.

Joe Rafferty: 6

Had a bit of bad luck with the own goal. Otherwise, he was fairly neat and tidy.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Steady. Didn't dominate but wasn't dominated either.

Jamie McCart: 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Got in a couple of brilliant blocks and was a threat in the opposition box.

Reece James: 7

Had a good battle with Posh dangerman Kwame Poku. I wouldn't say he won it, but he stood up well. Used the ball to good effect.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Did a lot of the ugly stuff – tracking back, plugging gaps – and was also a presence going forward.

Christ Tiehi: 7

A similar performance to Odoffin's.

Joe Powell: 6

A player who needs to be on the ball and this was a day when he didn't see enough of it.

Mallik Wilks: 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Took Peterborough apart in the first half and scored a Goal-of-the-Season contender. A game-changer when he plays out wide.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 6

A vintage Jonno strike: hit three times harder than it needed to be but all the better for it.

Sam Nombe: 8

Does the running of two men up front and now that he’s scoring he's one of the most dangerous attackers in League One.

The subs

Jordan Hugill (for Clarke-Harris H-T): 4

Contributed very little. It looked a simple task to play in Jack Holmes but his pass went straight to a defender.

Cohen Bramall (for Wilks 64): 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Made an impact with his pace down the left but spurned a glorious chance.

Jack Holmes (for Nombe 76): NA

Always lively when he comes on. Just needs game-time to rub off the non-league edges.

Esapa Osong (for Tiehi 90): NA

Could have made himself a stoppage-time hero but led himself into a dead end as he ran in on goal.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Shaun McWilliams, Alex MacDonald.

Related topics:Player ratingsMillersPeterborough UnitedLeague OneReece James
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice