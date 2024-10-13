Player ratings from Peterborough United 3 Rotherham United 3
Millers (4-3-3)
Cameron Dawson: 5
He might be disappointed with his contribution at the two corners that led to Peterborough goals. Stayed on his line.
Joe Rafferty: 6
Had a bit of bad luck with the own goal. Otherwise, he was fairly neat and tidy.
Cameron Humphreys: 6
Steady. Didn't dominate but wasn't dominated either.
Jamie McCart: 7
Got in a couple of brilliant blocks and was a threat in the opposition box.
Reece James: 7
Had a good battle with Posh dangerman Kwame Poku. I wouldn't say he won it, but he stood up well. Used the ball to good effect.
Hakeem Odoffin: 7
Did a lot of the ugly stuff – tracking back, plugging gaps – and was also a presence going forward.
Christ Tiehi: 7
A similar performance to Odoffin's.
Joe Powell: 6
A player who needs to be on the ball and this was a day when he didn't see enough of it.
Mallik Wilks: 8
Took Peterborough apart in the first half and scored a Goal-of-the-Season contender. A game-changer when he plays out wide.
Jonson Clarke-Harris: 6
A vintage Jonno strike: hit three times harder than it needed to be but all the better for it.
Sam Nombe: 8
Does the running of two men up front and now that he’s scoring he's one of the most dangerous attackers in League One.
The subs
Jordan Hugill (for Clarke-Harris H-T): 4
Contributed very little. It looked a simple task to play in Jack Holmes but his pass went straight to a defender.
Cohen Bramall (for Wilks 64): 6
Made an impact with his pace down the left but spurned a glorious chance.
Jack Holmes (for Nombe 76): NA
Always lively when he comes on. Just needs game-time to rub off the non-league edges.
Esapa Osong (for Tiehi 90): NA
Could have made himself a stoppage-time hero but led himself into a dead end as he ran in on goal.
Not used: Dillon Phillips, Shaun McWilliams, Alex MacDonald.