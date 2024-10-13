Mallik Wilks in action for Rotherham United against Peterborough United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis assesses yesterday’s League One proceedings at Weston Homes Stadium.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Dawson: 5

He might be disappointed with his contribution at the two corners that led to Peterborough goals. Stayed on his line.

Joe Rafferty: 6

Had a bit of bad luck with the own goal. Otherwise, he was fairly neat and tidy.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Steady. Didn't dominate but wasn't dominated either.

Jamie McCart: 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Got in a couple of brilliant blocks and was a threat in the opposition box.

Reece James: 7

Had a good battle with Posh dangerman Kwame Poku. I wouldn't say he won it, but he stood up well. Used the ball to good effect.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Did a lot of the ugly stuff – tracking back, plugging gaps – and was also a presence going forward.

Christ Tiehi: 7

A similar performance to Odoffin's.

Joe Powell: 6

A player who needs to be on the ball and this was a day when he didn't see enough of it.

Mallik Wilks: 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Took Peterborough apart in the first half and scored a Goal-of-the-Season contender. A game-changer when he plays out wide.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 6

A vintage Jonno strike: hit three times harder than it needed to be but all the better for it.

Sam Nombe: 8

Does the running of two men up front and now that he’s scoring he's one of the most dangerous attackers in League One.

The subs

Jordan Hugill (for Clarke-Harris H-T): 4

Contributed very little. It looked a simple task to play in Jack Holmes but his pass went straight to a defender.

Cohen Bramall (for Wilks 64): 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made an impact with his pace down the left but spurned a glorious chance.

Jack Holmes (for Nombe 76): NA

Always lively when he comes on. Just needs game-time to rub off the non-league edges.

Esapa Osong (for Tiehi 90): NA

Could have made himself a stoppage-time hero but led himself into a dead end as he ran in on goal.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Shaun McWilliams, Alex MacDonald.