Rotherham United forward Sam Nombe at Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict after League One events at Adams Park today.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2)

Dillon Phillips: 7

Made some good saves and his kicking was much improved from the week before.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United forward Sam Nombe at Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Add another position to his CV. From midfield to centre-half to right-back. Had a very decent game, although he marred his afternoon by missing a golden chance and giving away the penalty.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Championship player. Looks very assured at the level below.

Jamie McCart: 6

He's big and physical and can do a job in this division but he struggled one on one here. Twice he was turned by Wycombe attackers who then got away from him and the first instance earned him an early booking.

Reece James: 6

Looked after the ball well and put in a couple of inviting crosses during a solid performance.

Shaun McWilliams: 5

He has something yet didn't really show it here. The Millers have yet to find his best role.

Liam Kelly: 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showed some lovely touches but wasn't a consistent influence. Worked hard.

Joe Powell: 6

Not at his best but no lack of effort and that lovely left foot of his showed up well on occasion. Will have been disappointed with his shooting.

Mallik Wilks: 7

The boy can really play. Can beat a man with pace or skill or a combination of both. He was Rotherham's most potent attacker and would have had a couple of goals on another day. He's a touch on the selfish side, mind.

Jordan Hugill: 6His midweek performance won him a starting role. He didn't match that display but linked up play well at times.

Sam Nombe: 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A real mixed bag. Showed moments of sharpness and danger but some passes in promising areas went awry. Got himself in good positions and should have scored.

The subs

Jack Holmes (for McWilliams 75): NA

Things look like happening when he's on the ball.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (for Hugill 83): NA

No opportunities as Wycombe were on top in the closing stages.

Joe Hungbo (for Powell 84): NA

Good to see him back after injury. Not enough time on the pitch to make his mark.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald, Cohen Bramall, Esapa Osong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wycombe (4-2-3-1): Franco Ravizzoli 8; Jack Grimmer 6 (Jason McCarthy H-T, 7), Joe Low 7, Alex Hartridge 6, Dan Harvie 7; Josh Scowen 7, Matt Butcher 6 (Cameron Humphreys 53, 8); Garath McCleary 6 (Gideon Kodua 83), Daniel Udoh 7, Kieran Sadlier 6 (Tyreeq Bakinson 90+3); Richard Kone 5 (Aaron Morley 53, 6). Subs not used: Laurie Shala, Jaiden Bartolo.

Goals: Humphreys 70, Sadlier pen 86 (Wycombe).

Referee: Carl Brook (Sussex).

The stats

Possession: Wycombe 57, Millers 43

Goal attempts: Wycombe 11, Millers 19

On target: Wycombe 6, Millers 8

Off target: Wycombe 4, Millers 7

Blocked: Wycombe 1, Millers 4

Touches in opposition box: Wycombe 18, Millers 27

Corners: Wycombe 4, Millers 8

Fouls: Wycombe 10, Millers 7