Mallik Wilks in action for Rotherham United at Wrexham. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One events at the Racecourse Ground yesterday.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers (4-3-1-2)

Dillon Phillips: 7

Excellent save in the first half to deny Matty James. Kicked and handled well.

Mallik Wilks in action for Rotherham United at Wrexham. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Shaun McWilliams: 7

Another solid display out of position at right-back.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Commanding in the air, decent on the ground and competed from start to finish. Loses his a mark for his involvement – or lack of – in Wrexham's goal.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looked good on the ball at times but was lax in the way he allowed Sam Smith to run off him to win the match for the home side.

Reece James: 5

Added something going forward but lacked physicality in his defending.

Pelly Mpanzu: 7

Not eye-catching, but had an influence in and out possession.

Louie Sibley: 5

The opposite of Mpanzu really. Struggled to get involved

Joe Powell: 4

There's often plenty to admire about the game of a player who always gives his all but he will know better than anybody that his set-plays on this occasion simply weren't acceptable.

Mallik Wilks: 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments of real danger, just not enough of them. Not one for passing. Kept going it alone.

Sam Nombe: 6

Ran hard. Sometimes to good effect, sometimes not.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 5

A slip in standards after an encouraging display against Orient. His timing wasn't there.

The subs

Andre Green (for Sibley 66): 5

Unable to impose himself on proceedings.

Josh Kayode (for Clarke-Harris 66): 6

Came on and immediately won headers and made a difference. That long throw of his is the real deal.

Jack Holmes (for Wilks 87): NA

One decent run down the right flank and might have scored in the dying minutes.

Joe Rafferty (for Powell 87): NA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good to see an accomplished player back in action after illness.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Jordan Hugill, Ben Hatton.

Wrexham (3-5-2): Arthur Okonkwo 6; Max Cleworth 7, Eoghan O'Connell 8, Tom O'Connor 7; Ryan Longman 5, Ollie Rathbone 6 (George Evans 72), Matty James 6, Elliot Lee 5 (James McClean 65, 5), Seb Revan 6; Jay Rodriguez 6 (Steven Fletcher 65, 5), Sam Smith 8 (Jack Marriott 87). Subs not used: Mark Howard, Dan Scarr, Ryan Barnett.

Goals: Smith 48 (Wrexham)

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire)

Attendance: 13,245 (1,267)

Opposition view

“Rotherham make it difficult for you. I've played against Steve Evans teams a lot over the years.

“It was a first-contact, second-ball game. You've got to be ready to deal with that and not get bored of doing the ugly side of things. I thought we stuck to our task brilliantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had bits of quality. We wanted more moments. We got in some great positions and couldn't quite execute.

“We won so many first contacts in our box.”

– Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson

The stats

Possession: Wrexham 45 per cent, Millers 55

Goal attempts: Wrexham 9, Millers 11

On target: Wrexham 3, Millers 3

Touches in opposition box: Wrexham 11, Millers 20

Corners: Wrexham 2, Millers 7

Fouls: Wrexham 12, Millers 12

Final word:

Frustrating. There was a result to be had here.