Rotherham United goalkeeper Dillon Phillips in action at Wigan Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One events at the Brick Community Stadium on Easter Monday

Dillon Phillips: 7

No outstanding saves but a number of important ones. Played well, although he might have done better with Wigan's goal.

Joe Rafferty: 7

Good on the ball, diligent off it. A player you can trust.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

His attitude can't be faulted. There was the odd slip, but he generally defended solidly and showed good mobility.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

No complaints. Reasonable defending, decent distribution.

Reece James: 7

He's in a good run of form. Got forward well and tidied up at the back.

Pelly Mpanzu: 5

A disappointing display. Has dropped off after looking good in Matt Hamshaw's first few matches in charge. Sparked now and then but wasn't a consistent influence.

Joe Powell: 7

Rotherham's liveliest outfield player. Popped up everywhere and created moments of danger.

Louie Sibley: 6

Showed quick feet and made inroads down the left flank at times.

Mallik Wilks: 5

After an ‘on’ day against Mansfield Town came an off day against Wigan. Didn't make things happen.

Josh Kayode: 4

Won one or two headers but didn't make the most of a rare start and a big opportunity to impress. Needed to do better with an inviting first-half chance.

Sam Nombe: 5

Tried hard. Not at his sharpest. The effort of the last few games might have caught up with him.

The subs

Jonson Clarke-Harris (for Kayode 62): 4

Won a couple of headers but there was little other involvement from him. Had to score at the back post in the second half but didn't.

Jack Holmes (for Mpanzu 62): 4

Not enough end product. Didn't ask his marker enough questions.

Shaun McWilliams (for Rafferty 85): NA

Good to see him back from a quad issue. A few minutes of action will have done him good.

Not used: Louis Bassett, Jake Hull, Jordan Hugill.

Wigan (4-1-3-2): Sam Tickle 6; James Carragher 7, Jason Kerr 7, Will Aimson 7, Luke Robinson 7; Baba Adeeko 6; Owen Dale 6 (Jonny Smith 70), Jensen Weir 6 (Toby Sibbick 89), Jon Mellish 6; Maleace Asamoah Jnr 6 (Chris Sze 78), Dale Taylor 5 (Callum McManaman 89). Subs not used: Tom Watson, Scott Smith, Don Rankine.

Goals: Carragher 36 (Wigan)

Referee: Greg Rollason (Staffordshire)

Attendance: 9,391 (546)

Opposition view

“Listen, I never came here to save us from any sort of relegation threat, I came here to help us climb the table, and we're starting to do that.

“It's obviously nice to win two in a row. It's what you go to work for during the week. We just want to find the solution to winning more games of football.

“It has been a big change for the players because it's a different style of play to the old manager. There is no right or wrong way. Different managers have different ways of doing things, different views.

“You can see the intent and the chances we're creating. I think we created 16 today – and eight on target – which is what you want.

“With my teams, we always want to attack and score goals, as well as being able to adapt at times.”

– New Wigan boss Ryan Lowe

The stats

Possession: Wigan 41 per cent, Millers 59

Goal attempts: Wigan 16, Millers 10

On target: Wigan 8, Millers 1

Touches in opposition box: Wigan 16, Millers 21

Corners: Wigan 2, Millers 2

Fouls: Wigan 17, Millers 9

Final word

End-of-season feeling on the worst afternoon of Hamshaw's reign.