g

Viktor Johansson: 7

Showed anticipation and sharp reflexes to foil Brandon Thomas-Asante in a one-on-one confrontation in the second half. Not overly worked for much of the game.

Young attacker Ben Hatton makes his debut for Rotherham United at West Bromwich Albion. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Added mobility to the backline in a fairly solid display.

Lee Peltier: 6

Played in an unfamiliar role in the centre of the backline and used his experience to cope pretty well.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Yet to find his true form two months after returning from a long injury lay-off. Nowhere near the player of last season. Beaten for pace by lively home attackers a couple of times.

Seb Revan: 6

Wholehearted. Tried hard in defence and attack but lacked a touch of his usual zip.

Andy Rinomhota: 7

Drove at West Brom and showed an ability to beat a man and keep going.

Sam Clucas: 7

Pulled strings and plugged gaps in a display which contained a fair bit of ability and a lot of effort.

Cohen Bramall: 6

Did all right but could have attacked the space in front of him more.

Ollie Rathbone: 6

Not vintage Ollie but he asked a few questions of West Brom when the Millers were on the front foot.

Cafu: 5

Put in some good set-piece deliveries. However, he didn't contribute a great deal in open play.

Sam Nombe: 4

A lot of running and not a great deal else. Up against two good centre-halves. Hopefully he'll find his feet in League One next term.

The subs

Shane Ferguson (for Peltier 79): NA

Neat in possession. He always is.

Femi Seriki (for Bramall 79): NA

Little was seen of him.

Arvin Appiah (for Clucas 79): NA

Even less was seen of him.

Tom Eaves (for Nombe 83): NA

The game had gone flat by the time he came on and he was unable to lift proceedings in his short time on the pitch.

Ben Hatton (for Rinomhota 90+1): NA

Great to see a young lad from the youth set-up given his first few minutes of senior action. Let's hope there are many more appearances to come.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Charlie Wyke.

West Brom (4-2-3-1): Alex Palmer 6; Darnell Furlong 7, Kyle Bartley 8, Cedric Kipre 8 (Semi Ajayi 63, 7) , Adam Reach 8; Yann M'Vila 7, Okay Yokuslu 7 (Nathaniel Chalobah 63, 6); Tom Fellows 7 (Matt Phillips 75), John Swift 6, Mikey Johnston 6 (Grady Diangana 63, 6); Brandon Thomas-Asante 7 (Josh Maja 84). Subs not used: Josh Griffiths, Conor Townsend, Andi Weimann, Alex Mowatt.

Goals: Thomas-Asante 23, Swift 45+1 pen (West Brom).

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham).

Attendance: 22,331 (179).

Opposition view

"I did not see a video of the penalty incident but I knew from the level of protest from the Rotherham bench that there was doubt.

"I hope to see the team compete at their best level from now until the end of the season.

"Every game is hard but we need to keep going and achieve something unbelievable."

- West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan

The stats

Possession: West Brom 68 per cent, Millers 32

Goal attempts: West Brom 11, Millers 12

On target: West Brom 4, Millers 1

Corners: West Brom 4, Millers 5

Fouls: West Brom 4, Millers 9

Final word