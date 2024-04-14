g

Viktor Johansson: 7

Made several decent saves. Heroic ones weren't required as the Millers generally contained Swansea pretty well.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Sound for most of the game, although he looked a little rushed in possession a couple of times.

Lee Peltier: 6

Kept things simple at the heart of the defence. Combative. Took no prisoners.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

This was an improvement on his showing at West Bromwich Albion three days earlier, although he was badly at fault when he lost possession and allowed Jamie Paterson in on goal.

Seb Revan: 6

Steady. Unspectacular, Helped out in defence but wasn't the attacking presence he can be.

Andy Rinomhota: 6

Busy, busy, busy. Lively with and without the ball. Probably Rotherham's best outfield player, although the own goal, obviously, marred his display. He's proved to be a good loan signing.

Sam Clucas: 6

Took some horrible abuse from the fans of the club he used to play for. Managed to ignore it and make a contribution until injury ended his afternoon early.

Cohen Bramall: 6

Effective in a defensive capacity, but arguably the fastest player in the division has yet to really press down on the accelerator going forward since his ankle injury.

Ollie Rathbone: 6

Busy, busy, busy, just like Rinomhota. Put in a shift.

Cafu: 4

Another game, another poor one. Never brought his undoubted talent to bear. The Millers need more from him. We've been saying that since September.

Sam Nombe: 4

Has a seven-figure price but nothing like a seven-figure touch. Overhit some simple passes. Finding it hard going in a relegation side. Rarely has a sight of goal. He stays honest, though. The effort is there.

The subs

Arvin Appiah (for Clucas 62): 6

His season-long loan hasn’t worked out but, here, he did deliver a telling cross from which Tom Eaves might have scored an equaliser.

Tom Eaves (for Nombe 72): NA

Inches away from being the headline act. Scenes in the away end had that last-gasp header gone the right side of the post.

Charlie Wyke (for Cafu 85): NA

Brought on late and had no chance to make an impact.

Shane Ferguson (for Humphreys 85): NA

Ditto Wyke.