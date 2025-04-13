Rotherham United midfielder Joe Powell in action at Stockport County. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One proceedings at Edgeley Road yesterday.

Cameron Dawson: 6

Made routine saves. His kicking wasn't at its best. Might have done better with Stockport's second goal when he was beaten at his near post.

Joe Rafferty: 6

A steady display. Did his job.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Decent for most of the match but the captain had a couple of bad moments. Played himself into trouble on one occasion by hanging on to the ball too long in the penalty area. More seriously, allowed Kyle Wootton to get behind him too easily for County's third and match-clinching strike.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Very similar to Rafferty's contribution.

Jack Holmes: 5

Not enough involvement or forward thrust. Settled too often for playing the ball backwards.

Pelly Mpanzu: 5

A poor performance. Allowed Brad Hills to run off him for the home side's second goal and was generally off his game all over the pitch.

Joe Powell: 7

Tried to make things happen and sometimes did. Always looking to go forward. Not Joe at his best but he was the pick of the Millers pack.

Reece James: 6

Earned himself a great assist for Mallik Wilks goal. Better going forward than defending.

Louie Sibley: 5

Has been playing well but had a dip here. Never managed to impose himself on proceedings and much of the game went on around him.

Sam Nombe: 5

He's been arguably Rotherham's best performer since Matt Hamshaw took charge but this was a very indifferent day by his standards.

Mallik Wilks: 6

Took his goal really well and had a big shout for a penalty in the second half. Dangerous at times. Just not enough times.

The subs

Liam Kelly (for Holmes 63): 5

He'd been ill in the build-up to the match and you could tell. No lack of effort but there was a lack of sharpness.

Jordan Hugill (for Sibley 63): 5

Struggled to make an impact.

Josh Kayode (for Wilks 82): NA

Ran hard in a losing cause.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull, Hamish Douglas, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Stockport (4-1-3-2): Corey Addai 6; Brad Hills 8 (Callum Connolly 80), Fraser Horsfall 7, Ethan Pye 7, Ibou Touray 6; Ollie Norwood 7; Jayden Fevrier 5 (Will Collar 55), Owen Moxon 6 (Odin Bailey 55), Jack Diamond 8; Tanto Olaofe 5 (Jay Mingi 90+1), Kyle Wootton 7 (Sam Cosgrove 90+1). Subs not used: Andrew Wogan, Micah Hamilton.

Goals: Wilks 9 (Rotherham); Diamond 41, Hills 59, Wootton 72 (Stockport)

Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon)

Attendance: 10,390 (1,080)

Opposition view

“I thought we were flat in the first half and when you concede a goal in the manner that we did it only makes things flatter.

“The second half was miles better and that’s what we need to stick to – that was my message at the end to the players.

“Regardless of what happens this season, whether we stay where we are, whether we get a play-off place and win, whether we get a play-off place and lose, whether we don’t make the play-offs or we finish second, we’ve got to do it by being us.

“If the players aren’t of a nature that they want to run then they’re playing for the wrong manager. That’s something that I’ll never, ever stray away from.

“First half, I needed us to look like a team that had everything to play for and I didn’t really see that.”

– Stockport boss Dave Challinor

The stats

Possession: Stockport 61 per cent, Millers 39

Goal attempts: Stockport 17, Millers 6

On target: Stockport 7, Millers 2

Touches in opposition box: Stockport 29, Millers 13

Corners: Stockport 12, Millers 13

Fouls: Stockport 3, Millers 3

Final word

Injuries and fatigue catching up after a blazing start to Hamshaw's reign. Beaten by a better side.