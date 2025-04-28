Player ratings and match stats from Stevenage 1 Rotherham United 1
Millers (3-4-1-2)
Dillon Phillips: 6
Made two very good saves but was then at fault for Stevenage's equaliser.
Joe Rafferty: 5
The player who hardly ever has a poor game had a poor game. His touch and timing were uncharacteristically off.
Hakeem Odoffin: 9
Outstanding at the heart of the defence. Barely put a foot wrong. Won headers, got in blocks and was assured in possession. A captain leading by example.
Cameron Humphreys: 7
Very solid alongside Odoffin. Competed well and passed well. Calm under pressure.
Pelly Mpanzu: 6
Missed a big chance just before the break in a hit-and-miss display.
Liam Kelly: 6
Moments of class but he wasn't a dominating influence as he made his return from illness.
Joe Powell: 6
Another assist. Always busy, sometimes to telling effect, sometimes less so.
Reece James: 6
Neat, steady, unspectacular.
Louie Sibley: 5
Has gone off the boil in the last couple of matches and he offered little threat here.
Mallik Wilks: 5
Another one of his frustrating days. Threatened to spark but never quite managed to.
Sam Nombe: 6
Bagged a goal before his early injury exit. Rotherham missed his pace, mobility and willingness to run.
The subs
Jonson Clarke-Harris (for Nombe 22): 4
Won headers in his own box but did hardly anything in the opposition one. Looked laboured and off the pace.
Shaun McWilliams (for Kelly 67): 6
Made an impact. Just needs more game time after injury.
Dan Gore (for Louie Sibley 67): 6
Has obvious quality but didn't see enough of the ball. Good to see the young loanee playing again after a foot problem.
Josh Kayode (for Wilks 84): NA
Did really well to create a late opening with a good touch and a burst of pace but then spoiled it with indecision and a weak pass.
Not used: Jake Hull, Jack Holmes, Jordan Hugill.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.