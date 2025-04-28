Sam Nombe puts Rotherham United in front at Stevenage.

Paul Davis gives his verdict on events at the Lamex Stadium.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dillon Phillips: 6

Made two very good saves but was then at fault for Stevenage's equaliser.

Joe Rafferty: 5

The player who hardly ever has a poor game had a poor game. His touch and timing were uncharacteristically off.

Hakeem Odoffin: 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outstanding at the heart of the defence. Barely put a foot wrong. Won headers, got in blocks and was assured in possession. A captain leading by example.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Very solid alongside Odoffin. Competed well and passed well. Calm under pressure.

Pelly Mpanzu: 6

Missed a big chance just before the break in a hit-and-miss display.

Liam Kelly: 6

Moments of class but he wasn't a dominating influence as he made his return from illness.

Joe Powell: 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another assist. Always busy, sometimes to telling effect, sometimes less so.

Reece James: 6

Neat, steady, unspectacular.

Louie Sibley: 5

Has gone off the boil in the last couple of matches and he offered little threat here.

Mallik Wilks: 5

Another one of his frustrating days. Threatened to spark but never quite managed to.

Sam Nombe: 6

Bagged a goal before his early injury exit. Rotherham missed his pace, mobility and willingness to run.

The subs

Jonson Clarke-Harris (for Nombe 22): 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Won headers in his own box but did hardly anything in the opposition one. Looked laboured and off the pace.

Shaun McWilliams (for Kelly 67): 6

Made an impact. Just needs more game time after injury.

Dan Gore (for Louie Sibley 67): 6

Has obvious quality but didn't see enough of the ball. Good to see the young loanee playing again after a foot problem.

Josh Kayode (for Wilks 84): NA

Did really well to create a late opening with a good touch and a burst of pace but then spoiled it with indecision and a weak pass.

Not used: Jake Hull, Jack Holmes, Jordan Hugill.