Showed how easily he can beat a man. Now he needs to get the ball into the box.

Rotherham United new boy Ar'Jany Martha at Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One events at the Lamex Stadium yesterday.

Cameron Dawson: 6

Steady. His distribution was slightly awry but his handling was fine. Didn't have a great deal to do despite Stevenage's undoubted superiority.

Joe Rafferty: 6

A little below par by his decent standards but certainly not Rotherham's worst player.

Sean Raggett: 6

Headed the ball, then headed it some more, although he allowed Jamie Reid to get in front of him for the contest's only goal. Not the fastest across the ground and was understandably rusty after being out since February. Did well to last the entire game.

Lenny Agbaire: 7

The Millers' star man. A big unit who uses his physicality but also possesses a light touch. Good things to come from this young prospect as he gains experience.

Liam Kelly: 6

Prominent early on but then faded as Stevenage continued to hold the upper hand. The home side certainly had control of the midfield.

Denzel Hall: 6

Great pace. Lovely balance. Not his best day but there's a player there.

Dan Gore: 4

A good player having a very poor day. Let one or two Stevenage opponents know he was there but hardly ever had the ball at his feet.

Joe Powell: 5

Has yet to really fire in this campaign. A flash of quality here and there. Wasn't a consistent influence on events.

Reece James: 5

Fluffed his lines once or twice in attack and wasn't always convincing at the back.

Sam Nombe: 5

Rotherham couldn't get their main man into the game. He was just starting to show a bit of spark when he was struck down by injury. All Millers will be hoping it's not a serious one.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Had a little impact in attack but did make a difference at the back where he won important headers at set-pieces.

The subs

Kion Etete (for Hugill 63): 4

Suffered an injury 20 minutes after coming on. The loanee plainly isn't up to speed yet and didn't contribute a great deal while he was on the pitch.

Ar'Jany Martha (for Gore 63): 6

Showed how easily he can beat a man. Now he needs to get the ball into the box.

Dru Yearwood (for Kelly 63): 6

Decent. Added ‘legs’ and a bit of much-needed bite. He can play a bit too.

Shaun McWilliams (for Nombe 71): NA

Always has good energy about him. Worked hard.

Ciaran McGuckin (for Etete 83): NA

Good to see a young player back in the fray after injury. Needs more minutes if he's to prosper.

Not used: Ted Cann, Jack Holmes.

Stevenage (4-3-3): Filip Marschall 6; Luther James-Wildin 7, Carl Piergianni 7, Charlie Goode 7, Dan Butler 8; Jordan Houghton 7, Dan Kemp 8 (Jasper Pattenden 90+2), Harvey White 7 (Dan Phillips 84); Jordan Roberts 7, Jamie Reid 8, Chem Campbell 5 (Phoenix Patterson 68, 6). Subs not used: Taye Ashby-Hammond, Dan Sweeney, Lewis Freestone, Mathaeus Roberts.

Goals: Reid 40 (Stevenage)

Referee: James Durkin (Dorset)

Attendance: 3,470 (500-plus)

Opposition view

“For me, the first half was one of the best I’ve seen. I put that above Wrexham (1-0 home win last October).

“I thought we had everything. We had energy, we had the start we wanted where we asked for runners in behind to get crosses and shots off.

“That was an excellent performance and then, second half, you saw a resilient team with players putting their bodies on the line in certain moments.

“We had 12 shots and not enough on target but we restricted them to five and none on target. That tells a story of the game. It was only going to be a set-piece they scored from because, other than that, we were strong and dominant.

“The delivery for the goal was right and the movement was right. The execution of his header was top class. It was another performance where Jamie Reid just grows. I’m delighted for him. It’s his hard work and energy that gets us the win.”

- Stevenage boss Alex Revell

The stats

Possession: Stevenage 43.5 per cent, Millers 56.5

Goal attempts: Stevenage 12, Millers 5

On target: Stevenage 2, Millers 0

Touches in opposition box: Stevenage 31, Millers 8

Corners: Stevenage 5, Millers 5

Fouls committed: Stevenage 10, Millers 16

Final word

Manager Matt Hamshaw had warned of afternoons like this early in the campaign. More fight and flair required.