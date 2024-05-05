Tom Eaves celebrates the first of his two Rotherham United goals against Cardiff City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Dillon Phillips: 7

Has played in the final two league matches and done well in both. He's put up his hand for next season. He's not Viktor but he's decent.

Seb Revan: 7

Another good display to cap a great loan in his first season in senior football. Has always been lively going forward and now he's learned how to defend. Thanks for everything, young man. Go well.

Lee Peltier: 7

Substituted in the second half. The 37-year-old walked off the pitch and possibly into retirement. He'd been solid, uncompromising and totally in control of what he was doing, and that's how's played ever since he came to the club. A top pro who's had the career he deserves.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Contributed to the first goal by sending Cohen Bramall racing away. Early-season Cam has been missing since his February return from injury but this was a decent performance.

Cohen Bramall: 8

Devastating when he presses the accelerator to the floor and goes full pelt towards the byline. Set up two goals with electric pace and precision crossing.

Sam Nombe: 7

A flash of what might be in store next season with a stunning turn and curling 20-yard shot into the top corner in front of the North Stand. Could go well in League One after a tough time in the Championship.

Ollie Rathbone: 8Back to form in the final stages of the campaign. Ran hard, tackled well, got forward, tracked back. Will be one of the best midfielders in the third tier if he stays.

Hakeem Odoffin: 8

Some important blocks in defence and had a presence all around the field.

Arvin Appiah: 6

New boss Steve Evans has coaxed a little something out of the winger in the closing stages of a loan spell that hasn't done anything for the club or player. Played a part in the second goal.

Jordan Hugill: 8

Came good after a barren seven months. Benefitted from the attacking thrust Evans has instilled in the team. The ball goes into the box a lot more these days.

Tom Eaves: 8

Has rediscovered himself this season and a two-goal blast was a great way to set himself up for greater things next year in League One. The big man is capable of very deft finishes.

The subs

Grant Hall (for Peltier 76): NA

Slotted in with no problems.

Femi Seriki (for Appiah 76):NA

Came on, covered the ground, didn't really have an impact. The story of his loan.

Viktor Johansson (for Phillips 90+1): NA

So, so good to see him get on the pitch for a farewell ovation. The best Miller of recent times.

Shane Ferguson (for Revan 90+1): NA

Probably the Millers end for a wonderful little player. A cameo to round off a rotten, injury-plagued year.

Ben Hatton (for Nombe 90+2):

Another taste of the first team for the promising youngster.

Cardiff (4-4-2): Ethan Horvath 6; Mahlon Romeo 5 (Raheem Conte 58, 5), Dimi Goutas 5, Nat Phillips 6 (Mark McGuinness 89), Ollie Tanner 6 (Callum O'Dowda 76); Josh Bowler 5, Manolis Siopis 6, Ryan Wintle 6, Cian Ashford 8; David Turnbull 5 (Rubin Colwill 76), Famara Diedhiou 5. Subs not used: Matt Turner, Romaine Sawyers, Joel Colwill, Cameron Antwi, Dakarai Mafico.

Goals: Hugill 25, 70, Eaves 45+2, 57 pen, Nombe 64 (Rotherham); Phillips 38, Tanner 47 (Cardiff)

Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire)

Attendance: 10,547 (1,541)

Opposition view

“It was a disappointing end. The referee helped the result a lot. He didn’t have a good day.

“We tried to come back, but it was not really a game where we created the chances we needed. Without the ball we didn’t produce what we were expecting.

“I believe we can build at the club much, much better things.”

- Cardiff boss Erol Bulut

The stats

Possession: Millers 33 per cent, Cardiff 67

Goal attempts: Millers 16, Cardiff 20

On target: Millers 7, Cardiff 5

Off target: Millers 5, Cardiff 6

Blocked: Millers 5, Cardiff 9

Touches in opposition box: Millers 26, Cardiff 27

Corners: Millers 4, Cardiff 6

Fouls: Millers 9, Cardiff 6

Final word