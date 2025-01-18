Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys in action against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on another excellent League One win at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

Dillon Phillips: 7

Not at fault for either goal in an assured display. No heroics but none were needed.

Joe Rafferty: 8

Another game, another high mark. It's become a pattern. Solid in defence and had an influence in attack.

Hakeem Odoffin: 9

Won every header, made every tackle. After a run of stellar performances, this was his best yet.

Zak Jules: 9

In the Haks class. Those two are looking so strong together.

Reece James: 8

Busy, busy, busy up and down the left flank.

Cameron Humphreys: 9

My man of the match on a day when there were many contenders. Didn't put a foot wrong. Picked up second ball after second ball and used the possession so, so well.

Alex MacDonald: 8

Took his goal wonderfully well and put in a big shift. Offered some quality on the ball and some bite off it.

Shaun McWilliams: NA

A shame to see a player in such good form depart early because of injury.

Joe Powell: 8

Was one of the Millers' better players during the disappointing start to the season and is now sparking a lot of danger with his quick feet and lovely left peg. Humphreys' presence behind him has freed him up and he's making the most of it.

Mallik Wilks: 9

A marauding presence up front. Just as he'd done a week earlier against Bolton Wanderers, he ran and pestered the Charton backline into submission. Electric at times.

Andre Green: 9

A superb combination of touch, pace and vision. When he's 'on', he's really on. Finds holes and picks spaces that other players don't see.

The subs

Cohen Bramall (for McWilliams 19): 8

Great attitude from a player who has been out of favour. Gave everything and was a real menace with his pace.

Sean Raggett (for James 78): NA

Won some big headers. Good to see him back. Fingers crossed, no more injuries.

Jack Holmes (for Wilks 90+2): NA

No time to make a mark.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordan Hugill.

Charlton (3-4-1-2): Ashley Maynard-Brewer 6; Alex Mitchell 4, Lloyd Jones 4, Macaulay Gillesphey 4; Thierry Small 5, Conor Coventry 5 (Allan Campbell. 84), Greg Docherty 5 (Daniel Kanu 84), Josh Edwards 6; Luke Berry 5 (Karoy Anderson 61, 5); Miles Leaburn 6 (Matt Godden 61), Tyreece Campbell 5. Subs not used: Will Mannion, Chuks Aneke, Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

Goals: Green 9, MacDonald 14 (Rotherham), Jules 45+4, Wilks 54; Leaburn 45, Godden 90+2 (Charlton)

Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire)

Attendance: 9,589 (678)

Opposition view

“I thought we were really poor and didn’t do any of the basics right

“You know when you come here what type of game you’re going to have. They were more aggressive than us.

“The goals are catastrophic. There are big, big errors in terms of a lot of things. Rotherham have had other chances as well. We didn’t defend the box.

“We got back in the game on the stroke of half-time and then we immediately went to today’s default and gave the ball away, gave a foul away, didn't defend the box and they scored.

“We weren’t us. When we’ve lost games, it’s been by the odd goal and we’ve been really aggressive and front-footed.”

– Charlton boss Nathan Jones

The stats

Possession: Millers 52 per cent, Charlton 48

Goal attempts: Millers 22, Charlton 10

On target: Millers 8, Charlton 5

Touches in opposition box: Millers 32, Charlton 17

Corners: Millers 4, Charlton 1

Fouls: Millers 10, Charlton 11

Final word

Rotherham needed to go on a run and, boy, are they going on one!