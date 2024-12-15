Andre Green scores Rotherham United's third goal against Northampton Town. Picture Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One proceedings at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

​Millers (4-2-1-3)

Dillon Phillips: 7

No dramas. Made an important save in the first half when the score was 1-0 and handled and kicked competently.

Joe Rafferty: 7

Solid in defence and played some good balls forward.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Many people think centre-half is versatile Haks' best position and I wouldn't disagree. He had a good game in the absence of Sean Raggett.

Zak Jules: 8

Out of favour earlier in the campaign and now one of the first names on the team sheet. Made one error that led to a Northampton chance but, otherwise, was composed and commanding in the air and on the ground.

Reece James: 7

Did his defensive work and got forward to great effect. Rarely wasted the ball.

Christ Tiehi: 7

Quietly effective before a knock forced him to go off. Quick, simple passes kept Rotherham moving.

Joe Powell: 8

Probably his best game in a Millers shirt. Constantly probing and seeking out gaps. So unlucky not to score a spectacular first goal for the club. The North Stand crossbar hasn't finished rattling yet.

Andre Green: 9

Ole, Andre! What a comeback. Even without the goal and assist, this would have been an excellent display. Imagine how good he might be with a few more games under his belt. Capable of being a huge player at League One level.

Mallik Wilks: 7

A mixed bag. Unplayable at times. I'm not sure Mallik always knows what he's going to do next and the Cobblers certainly didn't. The winger punched holes in their defence.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 8

Took both of his goals so, so well. JCH doing what JCH is good at.

Sam Nombe: 8

Rampant on the left flank with his pace, persistence and trickery. Northampton didn't know what to do with him.

The subs

Liam Kelly (for Tiehi H-T): 7

Not a bad option to have on the bench! Back after illness and a family situation and his class was obvious from the moment he stepped on to the pitch.

Shaun McWilliams (for Green 71): NA

Slotted in comfortably with the game already won.

Joe Hungbo (for Nombe 90+3): NA

Alex MacDonald (for Powell 90+3): NA

Jamie McCart (for James 90+5): NA

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Jordan Hugill.

Northampton (4-1-3-2): Nik Tzanev 6; Akin Odimayo 6, Aaron McGowan 5 (TJ Eyoma H-T, 6), Jon Guthrie 6, Nesta Guinness-Walker 6; Sammy Chouchane 5 (Tom Eaves H-T, 5); Will Hondermarck 5 (Ben Fox 69, 5), Cameron McGeehan 5, Mitch Pinnock 5 (Liam McCarron 69, 5); Tyler Roberts 6, Sam Hoskins 5 (Martyn Waghorn 69, 5). Subs not used: James Dadge, Jordan Willis.

Goals: Clarke-Harris 3, 34, Green 49 (Rotherham)

Referee: Elliot Bell (Merseyside)

Attendance: 8,745 (659)

Opposition view

“It’s obviously not the result we came here for.

“Rotherham had the initiative from the first few minutes. We can debate whether the first goal was offside, but it summed up how we played for the rest of the game because we didn’t compete in that moment.

“Our lack of competitiveness followed us throughout the match. We didn’t reach the level of their competitiveness and that cost us big time.”

“Maybe there was a bit of a hangover (from a win over Peterborough United in Northampton's previous game). I didn’t think we had the same energy that we had on Monday, but that’s no excuse.

“Rotherham were a better team than us with better players.”

- Cobblers interim manager Ian Sampson

The stats

Possession: Millers 46 per cent, Northampton 54

Attempts on goal: Millers 16, Northampton 8

On target: Millers 6, Northampton 3

Touches in opposition box: Millers 27, Northampton 7

Corners: Millers 4, Northampton 1

Fouls: Millers 13, Northampton 16

Final word

The real Rotherham United.