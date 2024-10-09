Harrison Duncan makes his debut for Rotherham United against Newcastle United Under-21s. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Paul Davis gives his assessment as the Millers make it through to the knockout stages of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy with victory in Tuesday’s Northern Group H clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Dillon Phillips: 6

A quiet night. Made a sharp save to keep out a header at his near-post in the first half.

Joe Rafferty: 7

Too much experience and nous for the Newcastle kids. Always in control of himself and what was going on around him.

Harrison Duncan: 8

Looked assured throughout an impressive debut. Calm in possession and caused the visitors problems in their box at set-pieces. He's a good size for a 16-year-old.

Zak Jules: 6

At fault for the Newcastle goal when he sold Phillips short with a back-pass but otherwise had a steady game.

Cohen Bramall: 7

Used his pace well down the left flank and ended his evening with two assists.

Jack Holmes: 7

Lively. The biggest compliment you can pay him is that you always think something might happen when he's on the ball. Quick feet in terms of control and pace. Always looked to go forward.

Shaun McWilliams: 6

Nothing spectacular from him but he helped the Millers control the contest.

Joe Powell: 6

Good energy. Didn't waste many passes. Missed a decent chance in the first half.

Joe Hungbo: 6

Had the beating of opponents with his acceleration in tight spaces but sometimes delayed his cross.

Esapa Osong: 6

Hopefully a first goal will kick-start his loan spell. Drifted out of the game for periods but there were a couple of really dangerous moments from him.

Jordan Hugill: 8

Two goals and unlucky not to bag a hat-trick. Going well in this competition.

The subs

Christ Tiehi (for Powell H-T): 6

No fuss, no frills, no problems.

Ben Hatton (for Rafferty H-T): 7

Another youngster making a real impact. Like Holmes, he's not frightened to take people on.

Jake Hull (for Harrison Duncan 71): NA

A rare outing for a player whose future lies away from New York Stadium. Slotted in with no issues.

Kane Richardson (for Joe Hungbo 85): NA

Good to see another teenager getting his first taste of senior action. Not on for long enough to show what he can do but took an encouraging step in his development.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Reece James, Sam Nombe.

Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Aidan Harris; Ciaran Thompson, Cathal Heffernan, Charlie McArthur, Alex Murphy; Travis Hernes, Anthony Munda (James Huntley 62); Johnny Emerson, Josh Donaldson (Sean Neave 62), Jay Turner-Cooke (Alfie Harrison 83); Ben Parkinson (Darren Palmer 83). Subs not used: Will Anderson, Dylan Charlton, Rory Powell.

Goals: Hugill 20, 45, Osong 82 (Rotherham); Emerson 59 (Newcastle).

Referee: Ruebyn Ricardo (Leicestershire).

Match stats:

Possession: Millers 49 per cent, Newcastle 51

Goal attempts: Millers 17, Newcastle 5

On target: Millers 7, Newcastle 3

Touches in opposition box: Millers 30, Newcastle 10

Corners: Millers 12, Newcastle 3

Fouls: Millers 18, Newcastle 8