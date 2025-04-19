Rotherham United attacker Mallik Wilks celebrates his first goal against Mansfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his assessment on yesterday’s eventful League One contest at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Cameron Dawson: 6

Made one important save, from George Maris, before his afternoon – and almost certainly his season – was ended prematurely by a severe cut to his leg.

Joe Rafferty: 8

Saw so much of the ball, particularly in the first half, and used it very well.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

The customary commitment from the captain who rarely drops below a 7/10 mark.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Unlucky with the deflection off him that played a part in Mansfield's second goal. Gave a steady display.

Jack Holmes: 6

There's a player in there and new boss Matt Hamshaw is the right man to bring it out of the former non-league youngster. Quiet in the first half but had a very lively spell after the break. More of a winger than a wing-back.

Pelly Mpanzu: 6

Did well to set up Mallik Wilks' first goal. However, this wasn't one of his better performances.

Joe Powell: 7

Has responded to Hamshaw's appointment and this was another good game for the midfield man. There was a lovely weight to some of his passing and he was always keen to exploit space with a darting run.

Reece James: 7

Really assured in possession. The wing-back nearly always found his man and his crossing had its usual quality.

Louie Sibley: 5

It almost happened for him on a number of occasions but never quite did.

Sam Nombe: 8

He and Wilks are capable of being a real menace together up front. Scored one, set up one and troubled the opposition for most of the match with his pace and mobility.

Mallik Wilks: 9

Two stunning strikes and an assist. When he's ‘on’, he's so, so ‘on’. There are few players in League One who could have made that 80-yard run for his second goal.

The subs

Hamish Douglas (for Holmes 82): NA

Good to see the youngster get another taste of League One action. Didn't let himself down.

Dillon Phillips (for Dawson 82): NA

His attempt to prevent Mansfield's late equaliser appeared very lame. Looked to have given up on his pursuit of the ball before it even reached Jordan Bowery at the back post.

Josh Kayode (for Nombe 89): NA

On too late to have an effect on proceedings.

Not used: Lewis Clarke, Jake Hull, James Clarke, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Mansfield (3-5-2): Christy Pym 7; Deji Oshilaja 7, Alfie Kilgour 7, Baily Cargill 7; Elliott Hewitt 5 (Aden Flint 74), George Maris 6 (Aaron Lewis 64, 7), Louis Reed 7, Matthew Craig 5 (Keanu Baccus 64, 7), Stephen McLaughlin 6 (Jordan Bowery 70); Lucas Akins 6, Dom Dyer 5 (Caylan Vickers 64, 6). Subs not used: Scott Flinders, Jordan Rhodes.

Goals: Wilks 11, 65, Nombe 36 (Rotherham); Maris 8, Flint 77, Bowery 86 (Mansfield)

Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire)

Attendance: 10,665 (2,181)

Opposition view

“We needed the point with the position we are in. It’s another game ticked off. We have got three out of four matches at home so we need to win one of those (to avoid relegation).

“It was an unbelievable game today, one I think we should win. We had a great start but then conceded two very poor goals. The third one gave us an uphill battle, having controlled large parts of the game.

“It was not a bad performance but we have to stop the little things that are costing us goals. I always thought that if we got a couple of crosses in we could get something from the game.”

– Mansfield boss Nigel Clough

The stats

Possession: Millers 40 per cent, Mansfield 60

Goal attempts: Millers 9, Mansfield 16

On target: Millers 4, Mansfield 7

Touches in opposition box: Millers 22, Mansfield 26

Corners: Millers 4, Mansfield 8

Fouls: Millers 7, Mansfield 9

Final word

A disappointing end but there were very encouraging signs before that.