Player ratings and match stats from Rotherham United 2 Wycombe Wanderers 3
Millers (4-1-3-2)
Dillon Phillips: 5
Nervy in his handling of crosses and at fault for Wycombe's second goal when he failed to get to a corner.
Joe Rafferty: 6
Steady. Not back to his best yet after illness.
Hakeem Odoffin: 7
Rotherham's man of the match for the second game running. Delivered a performance full of heart and endeavour. Only his involvement – or lack of – in Wanderers' equaliser stop him being given an 8
Zak Jules: NA
Lasted for only a quarter of an hour. Let's hope the injury isn't serious.
Reece James: 6
One of the Millers' better performers. Looked after the ball and had an effect going forward.
Cameron Humphreys: 6
Spent most of the match at centre-half. Looked comfortable until he and Odoffin didn't deal with the threat for the visitors' leveller.
Pelly Mpanzu: 5
His worst game since his loan arrival. Capable of dominating matches but was a peripheral figure here.
Shaun McWilliams: 6
Put in a good shift, although he was loose in possession at times. Got around the pitch well.
Joe Powell: 6
Pretty much the same as McWilliams really on a night when too many Rotherham players misplaced too many passes.
Mallik Wilks: 6
Troubled the Wycombe backline on a number of occasions, but also had his quieter, more frustrating moments. Unlucky not to score when his shot came back off the woodwork.
Sam Nombe: 6
Busy out wide but not enough goal threat from him when he went down the middle.
The subs
Louie Sibley (for Jules 17): 6
Scored a good goal. Lively in patches.
Jonson Clarke-Harris (for McWilliams 78): NA
Made his presence felt. Showed his usual coolness from the penalty spot.
Josh Kayode (for Wilks 85): NA
Had an impact coming off the bench yet again. His speed and mobility caused problems. He's putting up his hand for more minutes on the pitch.
Not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Jack Holmes, Jordan Hugill.
Wycombe (3-4-2-1): Will Norris 6; Caleb Taylor 6, Sonny Bradley 7, Joe Low 6 (Gideon Kodua 75); Jack Grimmer 6, Cameron Humphreys 5, Xavier Simons 7, Luke Leahy 7; Josh Scowen 7 (Garath McCleary 70), Adam Reach 6; Richard Kone 8 (Sam Vokes 90+4). Subs not used: Franco Ravizzoli, Tyreeq Bakinson, James Berry, Fred Onyedinma.
Goals: Sibley 66, Clarke-Harris 90+5 (Rotherham); Kone 69,
Bradley 90, Kodua 90+2 (Wycombe)
Referee: Simon Mather (Lancashire)
Attendance: 7,798 (218)
Opposition view
“Rotherham are one of the most direct teams I've ever come up against. That's not a criticism. They make life really difficult for you. It wasn’t a game for the purist, that’s for sure.”
– Wycombe head coach Mike Dodds
The stats
Possession: Millers 51 per cent, Wycombe 49
Goal attempts: Millers 11, Wycombe 10
On target: Millers 3, Wycombe 5
Touches in opposition box: Millers 16, Wycombe 21
Corners: Millers 5, Wycombe 3
Fouls: Millers 12, Wycombe 10