Player ratings and match stats from Rotherham United 2 Wycombe Wanderers 3

By Paul Davis
Published 19th Mar 2025, 10:29 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 20:51 BST
Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin in action against Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsfordplaceholder image
Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin in action against Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One events at AESSEAL New York Stadium last night.

Millers (4-1-3-2)

Dillon Phillips: 5

Nervy in his handling of crosses and at fault for Wycombe's second goal when he failed to get to a corner.

Joe Rafferty: 6

Steady. Not back to his best yet after illness.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Rotherham's man of the match for the second game running. Delivered a performance full of heart and endeavour. Only his involvement – or lack of – in Wanderers' equaliser stop him being given an 8

Zak Jules: NA

Lasted for only a quarter of an hour. Let's hope the injury isn't serious.

Reece James: 6

One of the Millers' better performers. Looked after the ball and had an effect going forward.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Spent most of the match at centre-half. Looked comfortable until he and Odoffin didn't deal with the threat for the visitors' leveller.

Pelly Mpanzu: 5

His worst game since his loan arrival. Capable of dominating matches but was a peripheral figure here.

Shaun McWilliams: 6

Put in a good shift, although he was loose in possession at times. Got around the pitch well.

Joe Powell: 6

Pretty much the same as McWilliams really on a night when too many Rotherham players misplaced too many passes.

Mallik Wilks: 6

Troubled the Wycombe backline on a number of occasions, but also had his quieter, more frustrating moments. Unlucky not to score when his shot came back off the woodwork.

Sam Nombe: 6

Busy out wide but not enough goal threat from him when he went down the middle.

The subs

Louie Sibley (for Jules 17): 6

Scored a good goal. Lively in patches.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (for McWilliams 78): NA

Made his presence felt. Showed his usual coolness from the penalty spot.

Josh Kayode (for Wilks 85): NA

Had an impact coming off the bench yet again. His speed and mobility caused problems. He's putting up his hand for more minutes on the pitch.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Jack Holmes, Jordan Hugill.

Wycombe (3-4-2-1): Will Norris 6; Caleb Taylor 6, Sonny Bradley 7, Joe Low 6 (Gideon Kodua 75); Jack Grimmer 6, Cameron Humphreys 5, Xavier Simons 7, Luke Leahy 7; Josh Scowen 7 (Garath McCleary 70), Adam Reach 6; Richard Kone 8 (Sam Vokes 90+4). Subs not used: Franco Ravizzoli, Tyreeq Bakinson, James Berry, Fred Onyedinma.

Goals: Sibley 66, Clarke-Harris 90+5 (Rotherham); Kone 69,

Bradley 90, Kodua 90+2 (Wycombe)

Referee: Simon Mather (Lancashire)

Attendance: 7,798 (218)

Opposition view

“Rotherham are one of the most direct teams I've ever come up against. That's not a criticism. They make life really difficult for you. It wasn’t a game for the purist, that’s for sure.”

– Wycombe head coach Mike Dodds

The stats

Possession: Millers 51 per cent, Wycombe 49

Goal attempts: Millers 11, Wycombe 10

On target: Millers 3, Wycombe 5

Touches in opposition box: Millers 16, Wycombe 21

Corners: Millers 5, Wycombe 3

Fouls: Millers 12, Wycombe 10

