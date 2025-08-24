Rotherham United's Shaun McWilliams celebrates his goal against Wigan Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One events at AESSEAL New York Stadium yesterday.

Cameron Dawson: 7

Two crucial saves late on. His kicking wasn't at its best and there were a couple of poor moments on crosses but, generally, he had a good game.

Joe Rafferty: 7

Solid as he returned after a hamstring niggle. Competent in all departments.

Sean Raggett: 6

Very unlucky with his own goal as he gave his most assured display since his comeback a fortnight ago.

Reece James: 6

Unconvincing in defence but had a real impact in attack. His passing wasn't always on the money yet his crossing was. Deserved his assist for

Martin Sherif's goal.

Liam Kelly: 6

Still has the vision and poise but the legs aren't what they once were.

Denzel Hall: 8

A proper player. Easy on the eye, good in both halves and happy to receive the ball in awkward areas.

Dan Gore: 7

Picks and delivers a pass beautifully and can beat a man on the run. Just needs to show it for longer periods.

Joe Powell: 6

Yet to fire this season. It will come. He's too talented and committed for it not to.

Marvin Kaleta: 8

A real prospect. A big attacking threat in his first start.

Jordan Hugill: 6

Taken off at half-time after, ironically, having probably his best 45 minutes of the season. Right decision. Rotherham were so much sharper and more dangerous after the break. The mind was willing, the body less so. The likelihood is that, as other players get match fit, we'll be seeing less of him.

Martin Sherif: 8

Scary and thrilling to think that there's much more to come from this boy in a man's body. Has plenty to learn but is already doing a lot of things very well. The first goal of many for the debutant. Took it very well.

The subs

Shaun McWilliams (for Kelly H-T): 9

I can't remember ever giving a player such a high score for only half a game, but the midfielder did more than anybody to turn the game. Got the Millers going forward when he had the ball, which was often, covered the ground and stopped Wigan playing. Not a bad strike for his goal as well! Hope he's still here at the end of the transfer window.

Kion Etete (for Hugill HT): 8

The real Etete after two quiet substitute outings. Quick, mobile and very good on the ball for a big man. The loanee was a real handful as he began to get up to speed following a year lost to injury.

Ar'Jany Marth (for Kaleta 65): 7

Has the same kind of grace and balance as fellow Dutchman Hall. Only maybe even more of it! Will only get better with more game time.

Jack Holmes (for Hall 84): NA

Worked hard as both teams had chances in the closing stages.

Dru Yearwood (for Gore 84): NA

Ditto Holmes.

Not used: Ted Cann, Ciaran McGuckin.

Wigan (4-1-3-2): Sam Tickle 7; Fraser Murray 8, Will Aimson 6 (Steven Sessegnon 84), Jason Kerr 7, Morgan Fox 6; Tyrese Francois 7; Ryan Trevitt 8 (Jensen Weir 53, 5, Paul Mullin 84), Callum Wright (6 Baba Adeeko 76), Joe Hungbo 6; Dara Costelloe 5, Christian Saydee 5 (Maleace Asamoah Jnr 84). Subs not used: Tom Watson, Jonny Smith.

Goals: McWilliams 60, Sherif 80 (Rotherham); Trevitt 42, Mullin 88 (Wigan)

Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands)

Attendance: 8,200 (981)

Opposition view

“We were excellent in the first half and the players did everything we asked them to. We kept the ball well, in good areas, created some good chances, got 12 or 14 crosses into the box.

“Could we have scored more goals in that first half while we were on top? Yeah.

“Second half, I thought we were second best for large parts. We were letting balls bounce, we weren't getting the first contact, we weren't getting the second contact.

“Their changes made them more aggressive and direct and they got after us a little bit more. We struggled with it a little bit. I am happy to take a point because we were getting nothing.”

– Wigan boss Ryan Lowe

The stats

Possession: Millers 47 per cent, Wigan 53

Goal attempts: Millers 12, Wigan 13

On target: Millers 5, Wigan 5

Touches in opposition box: Millers 31, Wigan 18

Corners: Millers 4, Wigan 6

Fouls committed: Millers 13, Wigan 13

Final word

Plenty to work on. But, importantly, plenty to work with.