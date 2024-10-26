Joy for Rotherham United after Mallik Wilks' strike. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis’s verdict on League One events at AESSEAL New York Stadium today as manager Steve Evans gets one over his former club.

​Millers (4-3-3)

Cameron Dawson: 6

A very quiet afternoon for him.

Joe Rafferty: 7

Another game, another assured performance. Hardly ever drops below a 7/10 mark.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

A commendable response to the public bashing he received from his manager in midweek. Showed his customary smoothness on the ball and also did all the less glamorous jobs that go with his role.

Zak Jules: 8

Strong on the ground, commanding in the air and a deserved winner of the Man-of-the Match award. Played some good passes out of defence.

Cohen Bramall: 6

Never really hit top speed in a display that reached no heights or dipped to any lows.

Chris Tiehi: 5 One of his poorest games. Never hurt the opposition and, not for the first time, seemed to be playing within himself. More zip, more urgency required.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

A physical presence who won some important headers.

Joe Powell: 7

Another mixed bag from a hard worker. Has real quality in his left foot. His set-piece deliveries range from deadly to dismal. Looks at his best when he gets forward and makes things happen.

Mallik Wilks: 8

If Carlsberg did goals ... He'd looked the Millers' best route to goal throughout the contest. Had absolutely no right to produce a finish from that angle.

Sam Nombe: 6

Came to life when the introduction of Jordan Hugill gave him more freedom. Dangerous in the last half an hour and should have scored. Chased down balls most players would never get to.

Joe Hungbo: 5

A rare start was a big chance for the winger to impress but, save for a little skip and cross that set up Wilks for a missed first-half chance, he didn't take it.

The subs

Jordan Hugill (for Tiehi 58): 7

Rotherham changed their shape and he changed the game.

Jack Holmes (for Hungbo 62): 7

The latest nudge that he's after his first league start. Rough edges? Yes. Lively? Absolutely.

Reece James (for Wilks 90+4): NA

Only seconds left when he came on.

Alex MacDonald (for Powell 90+4): NA

Ditto James.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Liam Kelly, Ciaran McGuckin.