Player ratings and match stats from Rotherham United 2 Reading 1
Millers (4-3-1-2)
Cameron Dawson: 7
Assured in everything he did and made a vital stop right at the death to prevent a Reading equaliser. It's his shirt to lose now.
Joe Rafferty: 7
A good performance from a good player. Was very steady defensively, put in some excellent crosses and got himself an assist for the winning goal.
Cameron Humphreys: 7
Possibly his best display this season. Very easy on the eye when he was in possession.
Jamie McCart: 8
Amid the goals and the second-half fervour, there were some crucial defensive interventions from the centre-half. Just as there had been in the first as well.
Reece James: 7
Used the ball effectively and was a threat going forward.
Hakeem Odoffin: 7
Did well to last so long on his return from injury. Went close to a goal in the first half, got it right in the second. Finds good positions in the opposing box.
Christ Tiehi: 6
Quiet-ish. Certainly not bad, but not great either.
Joe Powell: 6
Highs and lows. Too many crosses and set-pieces missed their target and he also shed possession at times. However, most of the Millers' chances came from his deliveries. Set up the opening goal.
Mallik Wilks: 5
Below par for the fourth match in succession. Rotherham need the early-season Wilks because he can be a game-changer.
Jonson Clarke-Harris: 5
We're still waiting for the real J C-H to show himself.
Sam Nombe: 8
The only thing that has been missing from his game this season has been goals. Now he's scoring them. Becoming a really key player for the Millers. Runs hard, looks sharp and makes things happen.
The subs
Cohen Bramall (for James 65): 6
Used his pace to threaten on a couple of occasions but couldn't find an end product.
Shaun McWilliams (for Tiehi 82): NA
Did okay. No issues.
Jordan Hugill (for Clarke-Harris 82): NA
Made an impact. Came close to a goal and opened up space for teammates.
Jack Holmes (for Wilks 88): NA
Aw, young Jack, why didn't you score in stoppage time? It would have been so, so good. Three sides of New York were willing you on.
The youngster was really lively in his brief cameo.
Alex MacDonald (for Odoffin 88): NA
Brought to save the legs of Odoffin who was feeling the effects of his exertions.
Not used: Dillon Phillips, Joe Hungbo.
Reading (4-2-3-1): David Button; Michael Craig (Harlee Dean 90), Amadou Mbengue, Tyler Bindon, Kelvin Abrefa (Andre Garcia 28, Adrian Akande 90); Lewis Wing, Harvey Knibbs; Chem Campbell (Jayden Wareham 72), Ben Elliott (Charlie Savage 72), Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan; Sam Smith. Subs not used: Matthew Rowley, Basil Tuma.
Goals: Wing 26 (Reading); Nombe 49, Odoffin 56 (Rotherham).
Referee: Ben Toner (Blackburn).
Attendance: 8,908 (708).
Opposition view:
“I feel that we controlled the first half. I think we created situations and scored the goal and minimised the opposition’s situations.
“In the first ten minutes of the second half we just didn’t do what we needed to do, which was to keep the tempo down. After that and the second yellow for Kelvin, it became difficult.
“I think we put in a great effort but it was not enough.”
– Reading boss Ruben Selles
The stats
Possession: Millers 47 per cent, Reading 53
Goal attempts: Millers 17, Reading 10
On target: Millers 6, Reading 1
Touches in opposition box: Millers 28, Reading 21
Corners: Millers 9, Reading 5
Fouls: Millers 15, Reading 11
Final word
Here’s hoping that seven points from nine in a week is the start of something.