Joe Rafferty in action for Rotherham United against Reading. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his verdict on today’s League One events at AESSEAL New York as the home side come from behind to win

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Dawson: 7

Assured in everything he did and made a vital stop right at the death to prevent a Reading equaliser. It's his shirt to lose now.

Joe Rafferty in action for Rotherham United against Reading. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Joe Rafferty: 7

A good performance from a good player. Was very steady defensively, put in some excellent crosses and got himself an assist for the winning goal.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Possibly his best display this season. Very easy on the eye when he was in possession.

Jamie McCart: 8

Amid the goals and the second-half fervour, there were some crucial defensive interventions from the centre-half. Just as there had been in the first as well.

Reece James: 7

Used the ball effectively and was a threat going forward.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Did well to last so long on his return from injury. Went close to a goal in the first half, got it right in the second. Finds good positions in the opposing box.

Christ Tiehi: 6

Quiet-ish. Certainly not bad, but not great either.

Joe Powell: 6

Highs and lows. Too many crosses and set-pieces missed their target and he also shed possession at times. However, most of the Millers' chances came from his deliveries. Set up the opening goal.

Mallik Wilks: 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below par for the fourth match in succession. Rotherham need the early-season Wilks because he can be a game-changer.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 5

We're still waiting for the real J C-H to show himself.

Sam Nombe: 8

The only thing that has been missing from his game this season has been goals. Now he's scoring them. Becoming a really key player for the Millers. Runs hard, looks sharp and makes things happen.

The subs

Cohen Bramall (for James 65): 6

Used his pace to threaten on a couple of occasions but couldn't find an end product.

Shaun McWilliams (for Tiehi 82): NA

Did okay. No issues.

Jordan Hugill (for Clarke-Harris 82): NA

Made an impact. Came close to a goal and opened up space for teammates.

Jack Holmes (for Wilks 88): NA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aw, young Jack, why didn't you score in stoppage time? It would have been so, so good. Three sides of New York were willing you on.

The youngster was really lively in his brief cameo.

Alex MacDonald (for Odoffin 88): NA

Brought to save the legs of Odoffin who was feeling the effects of his exertions.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Joe Hungbo.

Reading (4-2-3-1): David Button; Michael Craig (Harlee Dean 90), Amadou Mbengue, Tyler Bindon, Kelvin Abrefa (Andre Garcia 28, Adrian Akande 90); Lewis Wing, Harvey Knibbs; Chem Campbell (Jayden Wareham 72), Ben Elliott (Charlie Savage 72), Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan; Sam Smith. Subs not used: Matthew Rowley, Basil Tuma.

Goals: Wing 26 (Reading); Nombe 49, Odoffin 56 (Rotherham).

Referee: Ben Toner (Blackburn).

Attendance: 8,908 (708).

Opposition view:

“I feel that we controlled the first half. I think we created situations and scored the goal and minimised the opposition’s situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the first ten minutes of the second half we just didn’t do what we needed to do, which was to keep the tempo down. After that and the second yellow for Kelvin, it became difficult.

“I think we put in a great effort but it was not enough.”

– Reading boss Ruben Selles

The stats

Possession: Millers 47 per cent, Reading 53

Goal attempts: Millers 17, Reading 10

On target: Millers 6, Reading 1

Touches in opposition box: Millers 28, Reading 21

Corners: Millers 9, Reading 5

Fouls: Millers 15, Reading 11

Final word

Here’s hoping that seven points from nine in a week is the start of something.