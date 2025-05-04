Rotherham United loan midfielder Dan Gore. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on last-day League One proceedings at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Dillon Phillips: 7

Two sharp saves in the first half kept Rotherham only a goal behind.

Joe Rafferty: 8

Good in everything he did. Defended strongly, attacked well. Saw plenty of the ball.

Hakeem Odoffin: 8

A performance which epitomised his season: full of character, full of commitment, full of important contributions.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Solid and easy on the eye. Great to see him pop up with a rare goal.

Pelly Mpanzu: 6

Covered plenty of ground as he put in a big shift, but his passing was awry at times and he didn't do enough to close down scorer Abraham Odoh as the visitors took an early lead.

Liam Kelly: 8

Quiet, unspectacular class from the veteran from start to finish. Won the ball, kept the ball, passed it so, so well.

Joe Powell: 7

Pockets of brilliance from a player who will bloom under Matt Hamshaw, but his shooting was off and maybe he tried to be too clever at times. Another assist in a very encouraging first season.

Louie Sibley: 8

Probably his best game since his January arrival. Ran hard, competed well, beat players and made some telling passes and crosses.

Dan Gore: 8

Very impressive on his first start after that foot injury cost him most of his loan spell with the Millers. Lovely control, lovely vision, lovely weight of pass. Not scared to run at people either until, inevitably, he began to tire. The boy can play.

Mallik Wilks: 7

Hit and miss from a player who has been hit and miss all year. More hit than miss, I reckon. Moments of greediness, moments when Peterborough couldn't handle him.

Sam Nombe: 7

Looked a touch lethargic in the opening stages, then came to life. Grabbed a poacher's goal and asked plenty of questions of the visitors. Has been a big player for Rotherham this term, could be a huge one next season.

The subs

Jack Holmes (for Mpanzu 63): 6

Worked hard. There's some potential in the former non-league lad. He could have done with Hamshaw being in charge at the start of the campaign, not just at the end of it.

Shaun McWilliams (for Gore 63): 7

Made an impact with his running and desire to play forward. A good player. Let's hope he can stay out of the treatment room.

Josh Kayode (for Wilks 87): NA

Not enough minutes to make a mark.

Not used: Jake Hull, Kane Richardson, Jordan Hugill, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Peterborough (4-2-1-3): Will Blackmore 6; Carl Johnston 6, Jadel Katongo 7 (Joe Andrews 80), George Nevett 7, Harley Mills 7 (Andre Changunda 66, 6); Donay O'Brien-Brady 6, Ryan de Havilland 6; Chris Conn-Clarke 5 (James Dornelly 60, 6); Tayo Edu 7, Gustav Lindgren 6 (Ricky-Jade Jones 60, 6), Abraham Odoh 7. Subs not used: Jed Steer, Lucca Mendonca, Bolu Shofowoke,.

Goals: Nombe 36, Humphreys 66 (Rotherham); Odoh 1 (Peterborough)

Referee: Michael Barlow

Attendance: 9,994 (1,240)

Opposition view

“It was horrible after the first 30 seconds. We had a great start and thought: ‘Can we go and carry that on?’

“I think their first goal (Nombe following up Louie Sibley's shot) sums the season up. Rotherham had more desire.

“When we did get through in transitions, there was a lot of space. We had one or two opportunities, but their two goals are really soft. We did not dominate the ball or create much. We didn’t get the basics right.

“We go away and restock now. Just because we’re Peterborough, we don’t have a divine right to be at the top of the league.”

– Posh boss Darren Ferguson

The stats

Possession: Millers 44 per cent, Posh 56

Goal attempts: Millers 22, Posh 11

On target: Millers 5, Posh 3

Touches in opposition box: Millers 36, Posh 21

Corners: Millers 6, Posh 4

Fouls: Millers 12, Posh 11

Final word

A good way to end a bad season. Things are looking up.