Player ratings and match stats from Rotherham United 2 Millwall 1
Rotherham Utd 2
Millwall 1
Millers (3-5-2)
Viktor Johansson: 9
Back to his absolute best. Saves ranged from good to stunning. There was a lot of them too.
Hakeem Odoffin: 7
Very steady. The odd time he got himself into trouble he quickly got himself out of it.
Cameron Humphreys: 6
Decent on the ball as he looked more like his usual self.
Seb Revan: 8
His goal capped a bright contribution. There was an assist in there as well. Got forward as much as he could and offered a threat. His defensive headers still need work, mind!
Femi Seriki: 5
Put in one decent cross but the loanee needs to be learning his trade at a lower level than the Championship.
Ollie Rathbone: 6
A busy midfield presence. Looked to create and he nicked the ball off the opposition a few times.
Andy Rinomhota: 6
Unspectacular. Not a lot came off for him but he never stopped working. An honest competitor.
Sam Clucas: 8
A really strong performance. Stood up and took charge. The kind of influence you want from a senior pro. Played one of the passes of the game to free Sam Nombe to set up Revan's goal.
Cohen Bramall: 6
Used his speed to move his team up the pitch very quickly. An important outlet on occasion.
Tom Eaves: 5
Willing but had little effect on proceedings.
Sam Nombe: 6
Made a good run for the Revan assist. Bothered Millwall without ever looking like scoring.
The subs
Shane Ferguson (for Seriki 63): 6
Tidy in possession. A player who rarely gives the ball away.
Cafu (for Rathbone 63): 5
Little seen of him.
Jamie Lindsay (for Clucas 79): NA
A good player to have on your side when you're hanging on to a lead.
Charlie Wyke (for Nombe 79): NA
Instant impact. Good to see him on the scoresheet.
Lee Peltier (for Bramall 90+2): NA
A very late entrance as the Millers were running down the clock.
Not used: Dillon Phillips, Arvin Appiah, Ben Hatton.
Millwall (4-2-3-1): Matija Sarkic 6; Ryan Leonard 6 (Brooke Norton-Cuffy 74), Japhet Tanganga 6, Jake Cooper 7, Murray Wallace 6 (Danny McNamara 24, 6); George Saville 6 (Romain Esse 86), Casper De Norre 6; George Honeyman 6 (Adam Mayor 74), Zian Flemming 7, Duncan Watmore 6 (Ryan Longman 74); Michael Obafemi 5. Subs not used: Bartosz Bialkowski, Shaun Hutchinson, Billy Mitchell, Tom Leahy.
Goals: Revan 71, Wyke 86 (Rotherham); Longman 77 (Millwall).
Referee: Alex Chilowicz (USA).
Attendance: 9,803 (919).
The stats
Possession: Millers 42 per cent, Millwall 58
Goal attempts: Millers 5, Millwall 21
On target: Millers 4, Millwall 7
Corners: Millers 2, Millwall 11
Fouls: Millers 11, Millwall 10