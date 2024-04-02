Player ratings and match stats from Rotherham United 2 Millwall 1

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict after the Championship clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
By Paul Davis
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:56 BST
Rotherham Utd 2

Millwall 1

Millers (3-5-2)

Charlie Wyke wins the match for Rotherham United against Millwall with a late header. Picture: Jim BrailsforfCharlie Wyke wins the match for Rotherham United against Millwall with a late header. Picture: Jim Brailsforf
Viktor Johansson: 9

Back to his absolute best. Saves ranged from good to stunning. There was a lot of them too.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Very steady. The odd time he got himself into trouble he quickly got himself out of it.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Decent on the ball as he looked more like his usual self.

Seb Revan: 8

His goal capped a bright contribution. There was an assist in there as well. Got forward as much as he could and offered a threat. His defensive headers still need work, mind!

Femi Seriki: 5

Put in one decent cross but the loanee needs to be learning his trade at a lower level than the Championship.

Ollie Rathbone: 6

A busy midfield presence. Looked to create and he nicked the ball off the opposition a few times.

Andy Rinomhota: 6

Unspectacular. Not a lot came off for him but he never stopped working. An honest competitor.

Sam Clucas: 8

A really strong performance. Stood up and took charge. The kind of influence you want from a senior pro. Played one of the passes of the game to free Sam Nombe to set up Revan's goal.

Cohen Bramall: 6

Used his speed to move his team up the pitch very quickly. An important outlet on occasion.

Tom Eaves: 5

Willing but had little effect on proceedings.

Sam Nombe: 6

Made a good run for the Revan assist. Bothered Millwall without ever looking like scoring.

The subs

Shane Ferguson (for Seriki 63): 6

Tidy in possession. A player who rarely gives the ball away.

Cafu (for Rathbone 63): 5

Little seen of him.

Jamie Lindsay (for Clucas 79): NA

A good player to have on your side when you're hanging on to a lead.

Charlie Wyke (for Nombe 79): NA

Instant impact. Good to see him on the scoresheet.

Lee Peltier (for Bramall 90+2): NA

A very late entrance as the Millers were running down the clock.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Arvin Appiah, Ben Hatton.

Millwall (4-2-3-1): Matija Sarkic 6; Ryan Leonard 6 (Brooke Norton-Cuffy 74), Japhet Tanganga 6, Jake Cooper 7, Murray Wallace 6 (Danny McNamara 24, 6); George Saville 6 (Romain Esse 86), Casper De Norre 6; George Honeyman 6 (Adam Mayor 74), Zian Flemming 7, Duncan Watmore 6 (Ryan Longman 74); Michael Obafemi 5. Subs not used: Bartosz Bialkowski, Shaun Hutchinson, Billy Mitchell, Tom Leahy.

Goals: Revan 71, Wyke 86 (Rotherham); Longman 77 (Millwall).

Referee: Alex Chilowicz (USA).

Attendance: 9,803 (919).

The stats

Possession: Millers 42 per cent, Millwall 58

Goal attempts: Millers 5, Millwall 21

On target: Millers 4, Millwall 7

Corners: Millers 2, Millwall 11

Fouls: Millers 11, Millwall 10

