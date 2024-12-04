Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks in action against Lincoln City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his verdict as Steve Evans’ men lift their League One spirits after a poor run.

Dillon Phillips: 7

One of his best performances in a Millers shirt. Made several saves and generally kicked and handled well.

Joe Rafferty: 6

Not quite at the standards he set himself earlier in the season. Still had a decent game but his timing was off on a couple of occasions.

Sean Raggett: 8

A centre-half hitting top form after a frustrating spell with injuries. Totally committed, totally commanding. A hard man who relishes the ugly stuff. Oh, and he bagged the winner!

Zak Jules: 7

Linked well with Raggett. Lincoln had plenty of efforts on goal but few that troubled the Millers.

Reece James: 6

Better going forward than defensively where Jovon Makama had a bit of joy against him. Set up Sam Nombe's opener.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

A bit more like the Haks we all know. A physical presence in midfield. Covered the ground well and

Christ Tiehi: 7

Excellent in the first half, then less was seen of him in the second. Very smooth with the ball at his feet.

Mallik Wilks: 6

Good to see him back as he's a game-changer when he's on form. Some things came off for him, some things didn't, but he never stopped asking questions. Did well to last for as long as he did.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 5

A lumbering presence up front. Won a few headers but did little else.

Sam Nombe: 7

Scored and consistently caused Lincoln problems with his pace and willingness to run.

The subs

Shaun McWilliams (for Wilks 90): NA

Ran the ball a long way out of defence once to alleviate late pressure.

Alex MacDonald (for Nombe 90+2): NA

A stumble on the edge of the penalty area gave Lincoln a sniff of goal but he got away with it.

Jamie McCart (for Reece James 90+5): NA

Made a couple of important clearing headers. Now he’s fit again it will be a good battle between him and Jules for a starting role.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Joe Hungbo, Andre Green, Jordan Hugill.

Lincoln (4-2-3-1): George Wickens 6; Tendayi Darikwa 7, Adam Jackson NA (Dom Jefferies 8, 6), Paudie O'Connor 7, Sean Roughan 6; Conor McGrandles 6, Ethan Erhahon 6; Jovon Makama 7 (Bailey Cadamarteri 80), Ethan Hamilton 6, Jack Moylan 7 (Erik Ring 80); Ben House 7 (Freddie Draper 66, 6). Subs not used: Jamie Pardington, Reeco Hackett, JJ McKiernan.

Goals: Nombe 21, Raggett 77 (Rotherham); Makama 50 (Lincoln).

Referee: Martin Woods

Attendance: 8,995 (1,256)

Opposition view

There's a little bit of frustration. I thought we dealt with their direct play really well. They didn't get anything from open play but they've probably won game from a set-piece. They've won a throw-in and then the ball is chucked into the box and we haven't done well enough to come and deal with it. We got back into the game and we had control. We had lots of territory. It doesn't matter what you do in the middle of the pitch, it's about what you do in both boxes." - Michael Skubala

The stats

Possession: Millers 38, Imps 62

Goal attempts: Millers 8, Imps 14

On target: Millers 5, Imps 5

Touches in opposition box: Millers 13, Imps 27

Corners: Millers 3, Imps 5

Fouls: Millers 16, Imps 19

Final word

All about the result.