Rotherham United midfielder Louie Sibley playing against Cambridge United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One proceedings at AESSEAL New York Stadium last night.

Dillon Phillips: 7

Made an important back-post block in the second half. Kicked and handled well.

Joe Rafferty: 6

Steady. No frills. Nothing great, nothing bad.

Hakeem Odoffin: 8

Was influential when he went into midfield. Bagged a key goal. Not the first time he's done that and hopefully not the last.

Zak Jules: 6

Much like Rafferty, he did a solid job.

Reece James: 6

One or two moments of looseness but generally he was sound. Delivered some good crosses.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Played an important role. Brought some composure to the middle of the park and helped to keep Rotherham in possession.

Alex MacDonald: 5

His night came to a premature end because of injury.

Louie Sibley: 6

A number of decent touches and a couple of lovely ones. More involved in the second half. The boy has ability. Encouraging signs on his home bow.

Joe Powell: 6

Busy. Always working, always looking for the ball.

Mallik Wilks: 7

You have to take the bad with the good with Mallik. Not everything he tried came off. But when it did come off, he was too much for Cambridge. Dangerous in the second half. Another goal and an assist too.

Andre Green: 6

Flitted in and out of proceedings. Quiet at times, a danger at others.

The subs

Sean Raggett (for MacDonald 38): 7

Won headers in a dominant display. Much more assured than he'd been at Burton Albion at the weekend.

Sam Nombe (for Green 75): NA

Made a difference. Stretched the visitors with his pace and strength.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Cohen Bramall, Liam Kelly, Jack Holmes, Jordan Hugill.

Cambridge (4-3-2-1): Jack Stevens 7; Jubril Okedina, Michael Morrison, Kelland Watts (George Hoddle 90), Danny Andrew; Liam Bennett (Esapa Osong 85), Jordan Cousins, James Brophy (Paul Digby 68); Elias Kachunga, Josh Stokes (Dom Ballard 68); Ryan Loft (Dan Barton 85). Subs not used: Louis Chadwick, James Gibbons.

Goals: Wilks 53, Odoffin 69 (Rotherham); Loft 49 (Cambridge)

Referee: Ross Joyce (Teesside)

Attendance: 8,162 (260).

Opposition view

“To get that first goal against us was a blow. It’s a foul on Kell (Watts). The referee has to see it because it was a two-handed shove in his back. The second goal, I was more disappointed with. There was naivety in that moment. We should have been a bit more streetwise. We tried to bring on fresh legs and mix it up a bit to get back into it but, quite rightly, it was Rotherham's prerogative to make it scrappy and delay things. We couldn’t find the quality moment we needed.” – Cambridge boss Garry Monk

The stats

Possession: Millers 58 per cent, U's 42

Goal attempts: Millers 16, U's 6

On target: Millers 7, U's 2

Touches in opposition box: Millers 25, U's 14

Corners: Millers 8, U's 2

Fouls: Millers 15, U's 11

Final word

Not pretty but the result was all that mattered as Rotherham succeeded in keeping their season alive