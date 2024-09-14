Rotherham United striker Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict after League One proceedings at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

Dillon Phillips: 5

Might be disappointed with himself for Burton's equaliser, although the defending in front of him as the visitors struck back left a lot to be desired.

Joe Rafferty: 7

Assured, solid, comfortable. Knows what he has to do and does it well.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Not often you can say the centre-half's biggest contribution comes in the other box! A day he will always remember for his first-ever goal. Had a decent game and was unlucky his block fell to Danilo Orsi for the visitors' opener.

Jamie McCart: 6

Dependable. Got in a great block to prevent Albion taking the lead early in the second half.

Reece James: 8

Very accomplished. Never in a rush and used the ball really well.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Another ‘fresh air’ shot from the midfielder who could nearly always be relied on to hit the target last season. Worked hard, but this wasn't his best display.

Christ Tiehi: 6

Steady on his return from injury and did well to last for as long as he did.

Joe Powell: 7

One or two set-pieces went awry and once or twice he tried too hard to make something happen against his former club. However, quite often his left foot did make things happen.

Mallik Wilks: 7

Almost unplayable when he's ‘on’ it. He wasn't ‘on’ it for the full game but he produced some lovely moments. Jonson Clarke-Harris: 7

More like the Jonnno we all hoped we'd signed in the summer. Signs of the sharpness returning, and a poacher's goal will have done him no harm.

Sam Nombe: 7

So dangerous until it came to going for goal himself. Rattled the Burton defence with his running and persistence but wasted very inviting chances to score.

The subs

Alex MacDonald (for Tiehi 69): 5

Took a bit of stick from fans for going backwards when nothing was on. Got in good positions but his crossing was below par.

Jordan Hugill (for Nombe 72): NA

Not much seen of him in a late cameo.

Joe Hungbo (for Powell 88): NA

On the pitch for only a few minutes but showed up well on the left flank and got in a couple of crosses. Gave Rotherham more width.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Sean Raggett, Cohen Bramall, Esapa Osong.

Burton (3-5-1-1): Max Crocombe 7; Terence Vancooten 6 (Nick Akoto 58, 6), Ryan Sweeney 7, Jack Armer 7; Udoka Gowin-Malife 7, Cegs Chauke 7 (Ciaran Gilligan 90), Elliot Watt 6, Ben Whitfield 7 (Romelle Donovan 80), Dylan Williams 6; Jack Cooper-Love 5 (Rumarn Burrell 90); Danilo Orsi 6 (Tomas Calinauskas 80). Subs not used: Harry Isted, Jason Sraha.

Goals: Clarke-Harris 39 Humphreys 57; Orsi 25, Cooper-Love 71 (Burton).

Referee: Ben Speedie (Merseyside).

Attendance: 8,704 (447).

Opposition view

“There was so much to be pleased about. I thought we had some good control in the game at times. It was a real physical challenge for us.

“I thought there were lots of good moments and we continued to try to put our identity on the game.

“I’ve got nothing but admiration for the lads. They have come here against an experienced side and there were loads of good performances out there.”

- Burton head coach Ben Robinson

The stats

Possession: Millers 47 per cent, Burton 53

Goal attempts: Millers 16, Burton 8

On target: Millers 5, Burton 3

Touches in opposition box: Millers 34, Burton 11

Corners: Millers 7, Burton 4

Fouls: Millers 12, Burton 13

Final word

Two points thrown away. Rotherham created enough chances to win and at 2-1 up should have seen out the game.