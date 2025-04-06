Hakeem Odoffin puts Rotherham United in front against Blackpool. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One proceedings as Matt Hamshaw’s men make it a memorable first match in charge at AESSEAL New York Stadium for the new boss.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Dawson: 7

Nothing wrong at all with his shot-stopping – and one save was superb – but he could have been more dominant when coming for crosses.

Hakeem Odoffin puts Rotherham United in front against Blackpool. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Joe Rafferty: 8

A really tidy performance for 89 minutes, then fireworks in the 90th! Great to see him score his first goal for the club.

Hakeem Odoffin: 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spoiler alert: He'll be named Player of the Year. Yet another commanding display and popped up with another important goal. Has the attitude to go with the athleticism.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Composed for the most part but had a couple of moments when he didn't show enough sharpness or physicality.

Pelly Mpanzu: 8

Back to the player he was early in his loan spell. Effective on the ball, possibly even more effective off it.

Liam Kelly: 7

Used his experience to good effect before fading in the second half as fatigue set in. Kept Rotherham on the move with neat passing and also got a foot in at times to halt Blackpool's progress.

Joe Powell: 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made many, many silky contributions and earned another set-play assist, but was sometimes guilty of not letting go of the ball quickly enough.

Reece James: 9

The ‘out’ man. Rotherham players always knew he would be available on the left wing. That speaks of the new organisation in the side. So smooth up and down the flank, so assured on the ball. He's a lovely player when he's at the top of his game.

Louie Sibley: 9

Played as a ‘10’ and wasn't far away from earning that number as his mark. Matt Hamshaw has worked with him in the past and has immediately put the loanee in his best position. It's the perfect role for a player who does all his best work when he's focusing on what's in front of him. Clever passing, slick running, a constant threat. And also put in the tackle of the match.

Sam Nombe: 7

Another hard-running contribution in a good season for the attacker.

Mallik Wilks: 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Always prepared to run at the opposition, with varying degrees of success. Should have scored before Odoffin made no mistake with the follow-up. His teammate bailed him out.

The subs

Jordan Hugill (for Wilks 68): 6

Put in the effort and had some effect.

Jack Holmes (for Kelly 87): NA

What a story it would have been had his shot, a minute after he'd come on, found the top corner. Took the save of the match to keep it out.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (for Nombe 90+2): NA

Helped the Millers see out the game in added time.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull, Harrison Duncan, Kane Richardson.

Blackpool (4-4-2): Harry Tyrer 8; Odeluga Offiah 7, Olly Casey 7, James Husband 6, Hayden Coulson 7; Rob Apter 5 (Sammy Silvera H-T, 7), Lee Evans 7 (Tom Bloxham 35, 6), Albie Morgan 6 , Sonny Carey 7; Ashley Fletcher 4 (Jake Beesley H-T, 4), Niall Ennis 4 (CJ Hamilton H-T, 6). Subs not used: Richard O'Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Matt Pennington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals: Odoffin 26, Rafferty 90 (Rotherham); Carey pen 81 (Blackpool)

Referee: Elliot Bell (Merseyside)

Attendance: 9,172 (1,076)

Opposition view

“To be fair, we didn’t deserve much, if I am being brutally honest.

“First half, we looked really, really flat. We were better, second half, and got ourselves back in the game.

“We did not defend their big strength, which is to put it in the box and ask you a few questions. We haven’t dealt with a long throw and a big punt into the box and it's cost us two goals. There are no excuses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew this was going to be different to what it would have been a week ago but I expected us to defend better than what we did at set-pieces.”

– Blackpool boss Steve Bruce

The stats

Possession: Millers 42 per cent, Blackpool 58

Goal attempts: Millers 14, Blackpool 12

On target: Millers 8, Blackpool 4

Touches in opposition box: Millers 17, Blackpool 21

Corners: Millers 7, Blackpool 6

Fouls: Millers 15, Blackpool 15

Final word

Fans and team as one. So good. It's been too long.