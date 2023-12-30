Paul Davis delivers his verdict after the Championship clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

8/10: Sean Morrison plays well for Rotherham United against Sunderland at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Viktor Johansson: 7

Another game, another performance that couldn't be faulted. Didn't really have a lot to do.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

Very solid again in his new role as a centre-back.

Sean Morrison: 8

Becoming a huge presence for the Millers at the back and showing why the club were prepared to gamble on his fitness record in the summer. Took no prisoners and no backward steps. A bully in a good way.

Seb Revan: 7

More encouraging signs that he's adapting to life in the Championship and starting to cut out the lapses in concentration. Did well.

Dexter Lembikisa: 6

Some good moments in attack but his delivery let him down at times.

Jamie Lindsay: 8

Won a vital tackle with a thumping challenge in time added on to prevent a Sunderland attack when the Millers were hanging on and it summed up his game. Always there when he was needed.

Christ Tiehi: 8

A player who can do everything well and he put all his capabilities to good use against the Black Cats. Effective on the ball, effective off the ball.

Sam Clucas: 8

What a way to score your first Millers goal! It capped a very good all-round display made all the more impressive by how short he is on match minutes after injury. Excellent free-kick deliveries.

Cohen Bramall: 7

So smooth in his running. Up and down the left flank all game.

Sam Nombe: 8

Gave the Sunderland defence all kinds of problems with his pace, strength and persistence. Should have scored. Nearly did. Continually had the visitors on the back foot.

Jordan Hugill: 7

Teamed up well with Nombe. Did well in the air and had an impact on the ground.

The subs

Cafu (for Clucas 68): 6

Showed that lovely sure touch of his.

Georgie Kelly (for Nombe 77): NA

Missed his sole chance. It was a difficult one but he has been known to tuck those away when coming off the bench in the past. Worked hard.

Tom Eaves (for Hugill 77): NA

He's a different animal since opening his Millers account. Showed up well, but also guilty of a late miss.

Arvin Appiah (for Lembikisa 77): NA

One or two 'nearly' runs that threatened something but came to nothing.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Ciaran McGuckin.

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Anthony Patterson 7; Jenson Seelt 7 (Timothee Pembele 63, 6), Luke O'Nien 7, Dan Ballard 7, Trai Hume 6; Pierre Ekwa 6 (Alex Pritchard 63, 6), Dan Neil 6; Patrick Roberts (Abdoullah Ba 15, 6), Jobe Bellingham 6, Jack Clarke 8; Adil Aouchiche 5 (Mason Burstow H-T, 5). Subs not used: Nathan Bishop, Nazariy Rusyn, Jewison Bennette, Nectarios Triantis, Aji Alese.

Goals: Clucas 48 (Rotherham); Clarke 73 (Sunderland).

Referee: Tony Harrington (Hartlepool).

Attendance: 11,323 (2,420).

The stats

Possession: Millers 30 per cent, Sunderland 70

Goal attempts: Millers 13, Sunderland 10

On target: Millers 4, Sunderland 3

Corners: Millers 4, Sunderland 8