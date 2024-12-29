Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his verdict on League One events at AESSEAL New York Stadium today.

​Millers (4-4-2)

Dillon Phillips: 6

Made a good save to foil Louie Barry in the first half and was generally sound.

Joe Rafferty: 7

Pretty steady. Used his experience well.

Hakeem Odoffin: 8

Sam Nombe was the sponsors' Man of the Match but Haks gets the vote from me. Excellent at the back and popped up at the other end with the equaliser.

Zak Jules: 8

Formed a strong partnership with Odoffin. The pair are a big, committed, mobile pairing.

Reece James: 6

Neat on the ball but lacked physicality on a couple of occasions. Came on strong towards the end when he was an attacking threat down the left.

Sam Nombe: 7

Worked hard. Did some of his best work in his own box in a defensive capacity and also managed to ask questions of the Stockport backline at times.

Liam Kelly: 6

Plugged gaps and rarely wasted the ball. Not spectacular but did a job.

Joe Powell: 6

Worked as hard as anyone on the pitch. Mixed success with his passing and crossing.

Joe Hungbo: 4

Make an impact as a substitute, don't make the most of your chance when you start. And repeat. The story of the winger's loan spell.

Mallik Wilks: 3

Talent to burn but didn't once catch fire against Stockport. A passenger at times.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 4

Needed service and didn't get any.

The subs

Andre Green (for Hungbo 61): 4

His touch and timing were off. Still finding his feet after that long injury lay-off.

Shaun McWilliams (for Wilks 79): NA

Had a couple of moments in attack, including one where a goalbound shot was blocked.

Jack Holmes (for Nombe 84): NA

Had no real opportunity to affect the game.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald, Jamie McCart, Jordan Hugill.

Stockport (3-4-3): Ben Hinchliffe 6; Callum Connolly 7, Fraser Horsfall 7 (Sam Hughes, 71), Ethan Pye 7; Kyle Knoyle 6 (Macauley Southam-Hales 71), Ollie Norwood 7, Odin Bailey 6, Ibou Touray 7; Tanto Olaofe 6 (Jack Diamond H-T, 7), Kyle Wootton 6, Louie Barry 8 (Will Collar 71). Subs not used: Corey Addai, Jay Mingi, Ryan Rydel.

Goals: Odoffin 19 (Rotherham); Barry 13 (Stockport)

Referee: Leigh Doughty (Blackpool)

Attendance: 10,194 (2,068)

Opposition view

“I am disappointed with the result, and not because I expect us to go anywhere and win. Aspects of our performance were really good but we just couldn’t make it pay in the final third.

“There is some frustration. However, there were some really good bits to go alongside that.

“It was the lack of care in the final third. Our quality from wide areas was really poor and that is something that has to improve if we are going to convert good performances into the points that those performances deserve.”

– Stockport boss Dave Challinor

The stats

Possession: Millers 40 per cent, Stockport 60

Goal attempts: Millers 8, Stockport 15

On target: Millers 2, Stockport 4

Touches in opposition box: Millers 13, Stockport 28

Corners: Millers 3, Stockport 5

Fouls: Millers 19, Stockport 17 Final word

Better after two defeats but more still required.