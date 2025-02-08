Player ratings and match stats from Rotherham United 1 Shrewsbury Town 2
Millers (4-1-3-2)
Dillon Phillips: 6
Steady. Not at fault for either goal. Made a decent save in the build-up to the first one.
Joe Rafferty: 6
A consistent player who hardly ever drops to the level of having a bad game. This wasn't one of his best ones. Less influential than usual.
Hakeem Odoffin: 6
Was given a bit of trouble by Shrewsbury striker George Lloyd but acquitted himself well and came up with yet another goal.
Zak Jules: 6
Okay. Didn't dominate. One of two slick moments in possession.
Reece James: 6
Some decent forays down the left. Always looking to get a cross in. Better offensively than defensively.
Cameron Humphreys: 6
Nothing great, nothing terrible. Kept possession but didn't do anything to hurt the Shrews.
Pelly Mpanzu: 6
An encouraging debut. Rarely wasted the ball and gave the Millers a grip on midfield at times in the second half. Has an engine on him and knows how to win a tackle.
Louie Sibley: 5
Quiet. The new boy can obviously play but he didn't have much of an influence on proceedings.
Joe Powell: 5
A frustrating afternoon. There were a few wrong decisions and mishits and he couldn't quite get the Millers going despite putting in plenty of effort. Delivered a great cross for Oddofin’s leveller.
Sam Nombe: 5
A poor game. Worked hard but very little came off for him.
Andre Green: 4
Taken off at the break after an ineffective first half summed up by a cross into the South Stand when he had all the time in the world to pick his spot. A player who blows hot or cold. He's either an 8 or 9 or a 4 for 5, never a 6 or 7.
The subs
Jordan Hugill (for Green H-T): 7
Was brought on to give Rotherham a focal point up front and he did that. His best display since the win over Stevenage. Had a real impact.
Jack Holmes (for Sibley 63): 6
Got in a couple of telling crosses but there was no-one in the end of them.
Not used: Cameron Dawson, Sean Raggett, Liam Kelly, Ben Hatton.
Shrewsbury (3-5-2): Jamal Blackman 7; Morgan Feeney 7, Josh Feeney 7, Aaron Pierre 7; Luca Hoole 7, Alex Gilliead 5 (Harrison Biggins 72), Dom Gape 6, Taylor Perry 6 (Funso Ojo 87), Mal Benning 6; John Marquis 7, George Lloyd 7 (Vadaine Oliver 79). Subs not used: Toby Savin, George Nurse, Calllum Stewart, Jordan Shipley.
Goals: Odoffin 77 (Rotherham); Perry 68, Marquis 78 (Shrewsbury)
Referee: Dale Baines (Merseyside)
Attendance: 8,820 (663)
Opposition view
“The players and the fans are buying into it and we’re a dangerous team. The boys are surprising me. They were fantastic today. The attitude in the dressing room afterwards was one of ‘We can do this’.”
– Shrews boss Gareth Ainsworth
The stats
Possession: Millers 69 per cent, Shrews 31
Goal attempts: Millers 8, Shrews 4
On target: Millers 2, Shrews 3
Touches in opposition box: Millers 19, Shrews 15
Corners: Millers 8, Shrews 1
Fouls: Millers 13, Shrews 1