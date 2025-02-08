Rotherham United's Sam Nombe against Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One proceedings at AESSEAL New York Stadium today.

Dillon Phillips: 6

Steady. Not at fault for either goal. Made a decent save in the build-up to the first one.

Joe Rafferty: 6

A consistent player who hardly ever drops to the level of having a bad game. This wasn't one of his best ones. Less influential than usual.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Was given a bit of trouble by Shrewsbury striker George Lloyd but acquitted himself well and came up with yet another goal.

Zak Jules: 6

Okay. Didn't dominate. One of two slick moments in possession.

Reece James: 6

Some decent forays down the left. Always looking to get a cross in. Better offensively than defensively.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Nothing great, nothing terrible. Kept possession but didn't do anything to hurt the Shrews.

Pelly Mpanzu: 6

An encouraging debut. Rarely wasted the ball and gave the Millers a grip on midfield at times in the second half. Has an engine on him and knows how to win a tackle.

Louie Sibley: 5

Quiet. The new boy can obviously play but he didn't have much of an influence on proceedings.

Joe Powell: 5

A frustrating afternoon. There were a few wrong decisions and mishits and he couldn't quite get the Millers going despite putting in plenty of effort. Delivered a great cross for Oddofin’s leveller.

Sam Nombe: 5

A poor game. Worked hard but very little came off for him.

Andre Green: 4

Taken off at the break after an ineffective first half summed up by a cross into the South Stand when he had all the time in the world to pick his spot. A player who blows hot or cold. He's either an 8 or 9 or a 4 for 5, never a 6 or 7.

The subs

Jordan Hugill (for Green H-T): 7

Was brought on to give Rotherham a focal point up front and he did that. His best display since the win over Stevenage. Had a real impact.

Jack Holmes (for Sibley 63): 6

Got in a couple of telling crosses but there was no-one in the end of them.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Sean Raggett, Liam Kelly, Ben Hatton.

Shrewsbury (3-5-2): Jamal Blackman 7; Morgan Feeney 7, Josh Feeney 7, Aaron Pierre 7; Luca Hoole 7, Alex Gilliead 5 (Harrison Biggins 72), Dom Gape 6, Taylor Perry 6 (Funso Ojo 87), Mal Benning 6; John Marquis 7, George Lloyd 7 (Vadaine Oliver 79). Subs not used: Toby Savin, George Nurse, Calllum Stewart, Jordan Shipley.

Goals: Odoffin 77 (Rotherham); Perry 68, Marquis 78 (Shrewsbury)

Referee: Dale Baines (Merseyside)

Attendance: 8,820 (663)

Opposition view

“The players and the fans are buying into it and we’re a dangerous team. The boys are surprising me. They were fantastic today. The attitude in the dressing room afterwards was one of ‘We can do this’.”

– Shrews boss Gareth Ainsworth

The stats

Possession: Millers 69 per cent, Shrews 31

Goal attempts: Millers 8, Shrews 4

On target: Millers 2, Shrews 3

Touches in opposition box: Millers 19, Shrews 15

Corners: Millers 8, Shrews 1

Fouls: Millers 13, Shrews 1