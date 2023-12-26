Player ratings and match stats from Rotherham United 1 Middlesbrough 0
Millers (3-5-2)
Viktor Johansson: 8
Yet more excellence from as goalkeeper who has been exceptional for the best of two seasons now.
Hakeem Odoffin: 9
Very good for 75 minutes and then unbelievable for 20 more as he led the resistance while Rotherham were in front. So many tackles and important blocks.
Sean Morrison: 8
Advertisement
Advertisement
Up there with Odoffin. A huge penalty-area presence. The mobility isn't what it once was but everything else is in fine working order. A captain's display.
Seb Revan: 7
Arguably his best display in a Millers shirt. Battled hard as a left-sided centre-half after stints previously as a full-back, wing-back and winger. Not easy when you're only 20 to fill so many roles. Has his flaws but also has his plusses.
Dexter Lembikisa: 6
Offers more as a wing-back than he does as a full-back but is probably a winger more than anything else. Some clever touches from him and he made a couple of forays down the right flank. The more he plays in the opposition half, the better.
Jamie Lindsay: 7
Ran himself into the ground for the cause. Has had no time to ease his way back into action after a long injury lay-off but is producing good stuff game after game. A big heart, big lungs and a tough mentality.
Ollie Rathbone: 8
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scrapped for everything, put himself everywhere and got the Millers moving forward. A key display from a key man.
Christ Tiehi: 6
Bits and pieces, odds and sods, a foot in here, a sensible pass there. The display of a team man.
Cohen Bramall: 7
All opposition teams are wary of his pace. Suits that wing-back role because he has a good engine too. An influence in both halves and scored the all-important goal.
Sam Nombe: 5
Rotherham needed more from their front two on a day when both were found wanting.
Jordan Hugill: 5
Advertisement
Advertisement
Won his share of headers. But too often Millers players looked up hoping to pick out a forward option only to find there wasn't one there.
The subs
Arvin Appiah (for Lembikisa 66): 5
Ran at opponents, so credit to him for being direct, but nothing ever came of it as he was dispossessed too easily.
Tom Eaves (for Nombe 66): 6
Is becoming something of a cult figure now that he has a goal to his name. Did all right without doing anything special. Worked hard.
Sam Clucas (for Lindsay 83): NA
A calm head. Looked to do the right thing. Needs game-time to sharpen up following his lay-off.
Cafu (for Hugill 90+2): NA
Advertisement
Advertisement
No time to make an impact but a welcome return after six weeks on the sidelines with hamstring trouble.
Not used: Dillon Phillips, Georgie Kelly, Ciaran McGuckin.
Boro (4-2-3-1): Tom Glover 5; Anfernee Dijksteel 7 (Josh Coburn 77), Dael Fry 7, Matt Clarke 7, Alex Bangura 7 (Lukas Engel 77); Dan Barlaser 7, Jonny Howson 7 (Matt Crooks 90+1); Isaiah Jones 6, Morgan Rogers 6, Sam Greenwood 5 (Riley McGree 70); Sam Silvera 5 (Calum Kavanagh 90+1). Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Rav van den Berg, Alex Gilbert, AJ Bridge.
Goals: Bramall 71 (Rotherham).
Referee: Andrew Kitchen (Durham).
Attendance: 11,487 (2,404).
The stats
Possession: Millers 29 per cent, Boro 71
Goal attempts: Millers 3, Boro 19
On target: Millers 1, Boro 5
Corners: Millers 0, Boro 11
Fouls: Millers 12, Boro 8