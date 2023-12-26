Paul Davis delivers his verdict from AESSEAL New York Stadium after Leam Richardson’s first Championship win as Millers head coach.

Viktor Johansson: 8

Yet more excellence from as goalkeeper who has been exceptional for the best of two seasons now.

Hakeem Odoffin: 9

Very good for 75 minutes and then unbelievable for 20 more as he led the resistance while Rotherham were in front. So many tackles and important blocks.

Sean Morrison: 8

Up there with Odoffin. A huge penalty-area presence. The mobility isn't what it once was but everything else is in fine working order. A captain's display.

Seb Revan: 7

Arguably his best display in a Millers shirt. Battled hard as a left-sided centre-half after stints previously as a full-back, wing-back and winger. Not easy when you're only 20 to fill so many roles. Has his flaws but also has his plusses.

Dexter Lembikisa: 6

Offers more as a wing-back than he does as a full-back but is probably a winger more than anything else. Some clever touches from him and he made a couple of forays down the right flank. The more he plays in the opposition half, the better.

Jamie Lindsay: 7

Ran himself into the ground for the cause. Has had no time to ease his way back into action after a long injury lay-off but is producing good stuff game after game. A big heart, big lungs and a tough mentality.

Ollie Rathbone: 8

Scrapped for everything, put himself everywhere and got the Millers moving forward. A key display from a key man.

Christ Tiehi: 6

Bits and pieces, odds and sods, a foot in here, a sensible pass there. The display of a team man.

Cohen Bramall: 7

All opposition teams are wary of his pace. Suits that wing-back role because he has a good engine too. An influence in both halves and scored the all-important goal.

Sam Nombe: 5

Rotherham needed more from their front two on a day when both were found wanting.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Won his share of headers. But too often Millers players looked up hoping to pick out a forward option only to find there wasn't one there.

The subs

Arvin Appiah (for Lembikisa 66): 5

Ran at opponents, so credit to him for being direct, but nothing ever came of it as he was dispossessed too easily.

Tom Eaves (for Nombe 66): 6

Is becoming something of a cult figure now that he has a goal to his name. Did all right without doing anything special. Worked hard.

Sam Clucas (for Lindsay 83): NA

A calm head. Looked to do the right thing. Needs game-time to sharpen up following his lay-off.

Cafu (for Hugill 90+2): NA

No time to make an impact but a welcome return after six weeks on the sidelines with hamstring trouble.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Georgie Kelly, Ciaran McGuckin.

Boro (4-2-3-1): Tom Glover 5; Anfernee Dijksteel 7 (Josh Coburn 77), Dael Fry 7, Matt Clarke 7, Alex Bangura 7 (Lukas Engel 77); Dan Barlaser 7, Jonny Howson 7 (Matt Crooks 90+1); Isaiah Jones 6, Morgan Rogers 6, Sam Greenwood 5 (Riley McGree 70); Sam Silvera 5 (Calum Kavanagh 90+1). Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Rav van den Berg, Alex Gilbert, AJ Bridge.

Goals: Bramall 71 (Rotherham).

Referee: Andrew Kitchen (Durham).

Attendance: 11,487 (2,404).

The stats

Possession: Millers 29 per cent, Boro 71

Goal attempts: Millers 3, Boro 19

On target: Millers 1, Boro 5

Corners: Millers 0, Boro 11