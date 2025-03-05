Rotherham United midfielder Louie Sibley in action against Leyton Orient. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One proceedings at AESSEAL New York Stadium last night.

Dillon Phillips: 7

Very decent, particularly in the first half. Made the saves he had to make and one of them was excellent.

Shaun McWilliams: 8

Back from injury and is doing a sterling job as a stand-in right-back. Mobile and tenacious against the O's. Got forward whenever he could.

Hakeem Odoffin: 8

A contender for Player of the Year. Gives everything in every game. Used his pace and height to good effect all through the match.

Zak Jules: 7

It will be a blow if the hamstring injury he picked up keeps him out for a length of time. Has been playing well and this was another assured display.

Reece James: 5

Was given a really tough time by Dan Agyei before the break and did well to recover and have a much better second half.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Classy Cam. Read the game so well, made important interventions and used the ball effectively.

Pelly Mpanzu: 7

Did a lot of unseen work out of possession and was also good with the ball. A real competitor who has a bit of everything in his arsenal.

Mallik Wilks: 5

Frustratingly quiet. A man with the talent to destroy defences when he's on his game. Didn't deliver enough here.

Joe Powell: 6

Some lovely moments. More of an influence after the break. Another quality cross led to the goal.

Sam Nombe: 7

Worked hard and troubled the O's defence. A consistent threat.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 6

Put himself about and won headers but had no real sights of goal.

The subs

Louie Sibley (for Jules 45): 7

More like the Sibley we've been hoping to see during his loan spell. Clever and confident on the ball.

Josh Kayode (for Clarke-Harris 78): NA

Made an impact in a late cameo for the second game running.

Jack Holmes (for Wilks 90): NA

Inexperience showed when he almost played the Millers into trouble when he lost possession in his own box.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Andre Green, Jordan Hugill, Ben Hatton.

Orient (4-2-3-1): Josh Keeley 7; Ethan Galbraith 7, Brandon Cooper 7, Rarmani Edmonds-Green 6, Jayden Sweeney 6; Jordan Brown 7, Dom Ball 7 (Sean Clare 82); Dan Agyei 8 (Randell Williams 67, 6), Jamie Donley 6 (Azeem Abdulai 82), Dilan Markanday 6 (Diallang Jaiyesimi 67); Charlie Kelman 5 (Sonny Perkins 82). Subs not used: Noah Phillips, Darren Pratley.

Goals: Nombe 60 (Rotherham)

Referee: Lewis Smith (Wigan)

Attendance: 8,106 (259)

Opposition view

“There was too much pass, pass, pass from us. We have got to be ruthless and play forward quicker.

“With all the possession we had, we didn’t make enough chances. Against a team like Rotherham, you’re always one set-play or long ball away from giving the game away. Ultimately, that is what happened.

“I thought we responded well to going behind and played some good stuff in the last 20 minutes. We shouldn’t be losing this match.

“Too many times our play broke down. It’s a disappointing evening because our performance should have seen us get something out of the game.”

– O's boss Riche Wellens

The stats

Possession: Millers 41 per cent, Orient 59

Goal attempts: Millers 11, Orient 16

On target: Millers 5, Orient 4

Touches in the opposition box: Millers 27, Orient 28

Corners: Millers 5, Orient 5

Fouls: Millers 11, Orient 10

Final word

Rotherham grew stronger through the game and got the job done.