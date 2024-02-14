g

Viktor Johansson: 9

More spectacular evidence that Rotherham have the best goalkeeper in the Championship. Enjoy him while you can.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Better than he was at Leeds United but not as good as he has been in other games.

Lee Peltier: 7

Solid and assured and made a great clearance off the line.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Advertisement

Advertisement

Played like he'd never been away, Encouraging stuff from a quality player in his first start for almost five months.

Peter Kioso: 6

'PK' has done well since he came back from his Peterborough United loan spell. Good energy, good attitude and he can deliver a cross.

Ollie Rathbone: 7

Gave everything and was the pick of the Millers' outfield players, but that will be forgotten because of the mistake he made. For my money, Rotherham are a better team when he starts.

Sam Clucas: 6

Worked hard and looked after the ball well.

Christ Tiehi: 7

A strong, combative display capped by a well-taken goal.

Seb Revan: 7

Stood up to the challenge of playing against one of the best players in the division in Jaden Philogene. He didn't win every duel but he did all right, and he also got forward well at times.

Charlie Wyke: 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will be better for the game-time. Put himself about in an honest, competitive shift.

Sam Nombe: 6

Some good moments when he really pressurised the Hull backline with his pace and persistence, some bad moments caused by poor control. Received no help from referee Leigh Doughty.

The subs

Sean Morrison (for Peltier 67): 6

Steady stuff. Both Hull goals came soon after his introduction but he was at fault for neither.

Andy Rinomhota (for Tiehi 74): NA

Not much seen of him. The newcomer needs to play more to find his feet.

Tom Eaves (for Wyke 74): NA

Unable to ask questions of the Hull backline.

Cafu (for Rathbone 81): NA

Quiet. It's been a while since he was anything else.

Arvin Appiah (for Humphreys 81): NA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Made a couple of scampering bursts but they didn't go anywhere.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Jamie Lindsay, Femi Seriki, Jordan Hugill.

Hull (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop 6; Lewie Coyle 7, Alfie Jones 7, Jacob Greaves 7, Ryan Giles 6; Regan Slater 6 (Ozan Tufan 67, 6), Tyler Morton 7; Jaden Philogene 9, Fabio Carvalho 8 (Matty Jacob 83), Anass Zaroury 7 (Noah Ohio 67, 7); Billy Sharp 5 (Greg Docherty 83). Subs not used: Ivor Pandur, Sean McLoughlin, Adama Traore, Aaron Connolly, Abdulkadir Omur.

Goals: Tiehi 4 (Rotherham); Philogene 70, Ohio 74 (Hull).

Referee: Leigh Doughty (Lancashire).

Attendance: 10,668 (2,166).

Opposition view

"It didn't start great, but I was really proud of the players. When you have a difficult game and go down to a deflected shot away from home, you can think it's not your day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But we kept going, we kept knocking on the door, we moved them from side to side, they got tired and their keeper was magnificent.I'm delighted with our players.

"The fans were brilliant. I think if we can keep the togetherness we can have a good season. It is a really big win for us, but it means nothing if we don't follow it up.

"I missed the pre-match press conference on Monday because I needed to speak to 12 or so players to lift them. It is all worth it for nights like this. We have to keep working, improving, and hopefully peak at the end of this season."

- Hull boss Liam Rosenior

The stats

Possession: Millers 40 per cent, Hull 60

Goal attempts: Millers 11, Hull 20

On target: Millers 6, Hull 8

Corners: Millers 4, Hull 9

Foul: Millers 13, Hull 6

Final word