Rotherham United debutant Thomas Holmes. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on a debut to savour and a strong League One display from the home side at AESSEAL New York Stadium yesterday.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Dawson: 6

The shot-stopping was up to its usual standard. Could have commanded his area more.

Denzel Hall: 8

A very accomplished player who bagged a very accomplished goal. Fingers crossed that the injury he picked up isn't a serious one.

Thomas Holmes: 9.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best Millers debut I can ever remember. Would have given him a 10 but I remember my shock in the second half when he lost a header. Did everything so, so well as he combined physicality with skill. He passed well, he competed, he read the game perfectly, he encouraged, he organised. Most importantly, he led.

Zak Jules: 7

His best game of the season. Probably no coincidence that he had Holmes at his side for the first time. Helped to restrict the visitors to very few sights of goal.

Reece James: 6

A defender whose weakest part of his game has been his defending in the opening matches of 2025/26. Made more of a contribution in attack.

Dan Gore: 8

Another player giving his best display of the campaign. Got on the ball, ran at Exeter and caused all kinds of bother. There was a lovely weight to his passing.

Marvin Kaleta: 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shone here and there before running out of gas late on. The Millers will have a real player on their hands when he adds more fitness and consistency to his make up.

Shaun McWilliams: 8

Started the season on the bench, now he's one of the first names on the team sheet. Has a great engine and uses the ball well. Has become a key man.

Joe Powell: 6

Still not vintage Joe but this was a bit more like the one who finished last term right at the top of his game. Needs to sort out his deliveries. They can be such a strong part of his armoury but they were 'off' again against the Grecians.

Kion Etete: 6

A shame he had to depart so early because he was looking dangerous. Would have received a higher mark had he been on the pitch for longer.

Jordan Hugill: 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Player number three performing better than he has in any other match this term. Needs a goal. Twice came close to one.

The subs

Joe Rafferty (for Etete 22): 7

Solid. No sulking about being left out of the starting 11 when he came on. Good attitude.

Josh Kayode (for Hall 55): 6

Pretty lively on his return from injury and could have scored. Has the speed, size and mobility to trouble defences. Stay fit, JJ.

Liam Kelly (for Hugill 84): NA

A steady head when the Millers needed one.

Jamal Baptiste (for Kaleta 84): NA

Some encouraging signs from the young new centre-half. Will be pushing for a league start soon.

Kian Spence (for McWilliams 84): NA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first minutes since his summer arrival. Good to see him on the pitch after injury.

Not used: Ted Cann, Dru Yearwood.

Exeter (4-1-3-2): Joe Whitworth 7; Jack McMillan 6, Jack Fitzwater 6, Ed Turns 6, Danny Andrew 6 (Pierce Sweeney 80); Jake Doyle-Hayes 5; llmari Niskanen 5, Ethan Brierley 6 (Carlos Mendes Gomes 80), Jack Aitchison 5 (Sonny Cox 64, 6); Jayden Wareham 5 (Akeel Higgins 64, 5), Josh Magennis 5. Subs not used: Jack Bycroft, Ed Francis, Luca Woodhouse.

Goals: Hall 39 (Rotherham)

Referee: Martin Woods

Attendance: 7,699 (380)

Opposition view

“It was disappointing to concede in a soft way and not right the wrongs. There was just frustration after 90 minutes. A whole week of preparation was wasted.

“We have more to show. Our fans will sing all day long. We just didn’t give them anything to sing about. The bare minimum is to see a team that tries their best. We gave them that, but we didn’t have the required quality.”

– Exeter striker Josh Magennis

The stats

Possession: Millers 39 per cent, Exeter 61

Goal attempts: Millers 14, Exeter 5

On target: Millers 5, Exeter 1

Touches in opposition box: Millers 22, Exeter 14

Corners: Millers 9, Exeter 5

Fouls committed: Millers 13, Exeter 9

Final word

September 6 2025, otherwise known as Thomas Holmes Day