Hakeem Odoffin on the ball for Rotherham United against Cheltenham Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on FA Cup first-round events at AESSEAL New York Stadium today.

Cameron Dawson: 4

Made a hash of Cheltenham's first goal. The shot was soft and his hands even softer as the ball somehow found a way through him into the net.

Joe Rafferty: 5

Not the worst Millers player but never imposed himself on the game.

Cameron Humphreys: 4

I've said it before and I'll say it again: he's better suited to the Championship than the lower leagues. Has second-tier class but not third- and fourth-tier physicality. No need to concede the corner that led to the visitors' opener.

Zak Jules: 5

Brought the ball out of defence well but then wasted his good work with poor passes.

Cohen Bramall: 6

A threat down the left flank with his speed but not enough end product to all his running.

Christ Tiehi 4:

Neat yet anonymous. Didn't ask questions of the visitors.

Hakeem Odoffin: 4

Two decent seasons and now having a poorer one. This was nowhere near Haks at his best.

Joe Powell: 4

Too often he took possession and then went backwards with the ball.

Jack Holmes: 4

Good to see him given a start, but Rotherham didn't get him into the game enough. Spent too much time tracking back rather than going forward.

Jordan Hugill: 4

His touches were few and far between.

Mallik Wilks: 5

Fair play, he's always good for a goal, but this was one of his quieter afternoons.

The subs

Sam Nombe (for Tiehi H-T): 5

Some flurries soon after his introduction suggested he could be a route to goal only for his influence to fade.

Alex MacDonald (for Rafferty 69): 4

A rare taste of action. His distribution was found wanting.

Liam Kelly (for Powell 69): 4

Needs more minutes and sharpness after a long spell out. Had little effect on proceedings.

Joe Hungbo (for Holmes 69): 5

One or two lively moments, one or two poorer ones.

Ben Hatton (for Wilks 74): NA

Ran willingly but was unable to make an impact.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Sean Raggett, Harrison Duncan, Reece James.

Cheltenham (4-2-3-1): Joe Day 6; Lewis Payne 7, Sam Stubbs 8, Scot Bennett 8, Tom Bradbury 7; Liam Kinsella 7, Luke Young 7, Jordan Thomas 6, (Arkell Jude-Boyd 69, 6), Joel Colwill 8 (Tom Pett 87), Ethan Archer 7; George Miller 5 (Matty Taylor 87). Subs not used: Mamadou Diallo, Manni Norkett, Ryan Bowman, Liam Dulson, Ibrahim Bakare, Harrison Sohna.

Goals: Wilks 37 (Rotherham); Colwill 36, 45, Archer 58 (Cheltenham).

Referee: Adam Herczeg (County Durham).

The stats

Possession: Millers 54 per cent, Cheltenham 46

Goal attempts: Millers 6, Cheltenham 6

On target: Millers 2, Cheltenham 3

Corners: Millers 2, Cheltenham 1

Fouls: Millers 15, Cheltenham 11

Opposition boss

“We knew they were going to hit the diagonals. We fell asleep after we scored, when they got the equaliser quickly. After that, we were outstanding. We played some good stuff and grew into the game. That is a fantastic win against a Rotherham team who are expected to be near the top of League One.”

– Cheltenham boss Michael Flynn

Final word

Dire. In fact, you can have two final words: really dire.