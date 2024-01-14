Paul Davis delivers his verdict after Championship events at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Viktor Johansson: 7

Kept the score down with a sharp save late on and was solid in everything he did. Had absolutely zero chance of keeping out Stoke's goal.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

A toss-up between him and Sean Morrison for Rotherham's man of the match. Defended well, competed hard, showed composure and was prepared to run with the ball when the opportunity arose.

Sean Morrison: 7

So strong in his own box. Won everything he had to and a little bit more besides. Has a deft touch for a big man as well. Another captain's performance.

Seb Revan: 5

Did okay but those needless lapses of concentration are showing no sign of leaving his game. Almost cost his side in the dying seconds when his carelessness allowed Stoke to run clear.

Lee Peltier: 7

Mr Steady. Always takes the right option, never puts his team at risk. Coped admirably in an unfamiliar wing-back role on his 50th appearance for the club.

Ollie Rathbone: 5

Scurried and battled, as he always does, but couldn't really get the Millers moving forward.

Christ Tiehi: 5

Another player who competed hard but couldn't find any real spark. A frustrating afternoon for him.

Sam Clucas: 6

Came closest to scoring for Rotherham. One or two moments of quality against his former club and no lack of effort.

Cohen Bramall: 5

Got Revan out of jail in added time with some lightning tracking back. Tried to get forward but didn't do it with enough quality

Sam Nombe: 5

Ran hard and made Stoke's defenders a touch nervy at times in the first half. But more dangerous without the ball than with it, which isn't a good thing. Ponderous touches saw him shed possession.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Ineffective. Got no change out of the Potters' backline. That back-post header that went nowhere summed up his afternoon.

The subs

Tom Eaves (for Hugill 64): 5

Did his best to put himself about but didn't have a major impact on the contest.

Cafu (for Rathbone 64): 5

Kept possession but didn't hurt the opposition with his passing.

Jamie Lindsay (for Clucas 73): NA

Little seen of him as the game slipped away from the home side in the closing stages.

Arvin Appiah (for Peltier 73): NA

Not his worst display in a Millers shirt but crossing behind the net when he had time and space to put in a dangerous delivery was unforgiveable.

Georgie Kelly (for Nombe 83): NA

A quiet cameo. Any Rotherham attacking threat had all but gone by the time he came on.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Tolaji Bola, Ciaran McGuckin.

Stoke (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iverson 6; Ki-Jana Hoever 6, Luke McNally 6, Michael Rose 8, Jordan Thompson 6; Luke Cundle 6 (Ben Pearson 90), Wouter Burger 7; Andre Vidigal 7, Lewis Baker 7, Sead Haksabanovic 4 (Nehdi Leris 64, 5); Ryan Mmaee 5 (Tyrese Campbell 80). Subs not used: Jack Bonham, Dwight Gayle, Daniel Johnson, Ben Wilmot, Wesley, Nathan Lowe.

Goals: Baker 45+4 (Stoke).

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire).

Attendance: 11,002 (2,184).

Opposition view

“I think it was a really tough game and what we expected. You have to come and battle and stand up to everything Rotherham throw at you. It’s a tough place to come to. It was a really good performance.

“The way they play, you have got to try to be brave but use your brain as well.

“The ball gets hurled into your box whenever they get a throw-in in your half.

“It was a brilliant goal, unstoppable. I am really pleased for him because he hasn’t played much football because of an injury. He’s a model professional.

“He is the type of player who competes very well and he’s got a goal in him.”

- Stoke boss Steven Schumacher

The stats

Possession: Millers 41 per cent, Stoke 59

Goal attempts: Millers 3, Stoke 4

On target: Millers 0, Stoke 3

Corners: Millers 3, Stoke 6

Fouls: Millers 11, Stoke 13

Final word