Joe Powell in action for Rotherham United against Stockport County. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on League One proceedings at AESSEAL New York Stadium yesterday.

Millers (3-1-4-2)

Cameron Dawson: 5

Should have caught the ball but opted to punch it in the build-up to Stockport's goal. Kyle Wootton's header then seemed to beat him too easily. Too much punching, not enough catching this season. One sharp save in the second half.

Joe Rafferty: 5

A natural full-back. Playing in a back three as a right-sided centre-half hasn't brought out the best in him.

Jamal Baptiste: 6

More evidence that he's going to be a decent loan signing. Competed in a no-nonsense way and his pace was an asset. Also a presence in the opposition box on set-pieces.

Zak Jules: 4

Started the campaign poorly and has shown no improvement. Rotherham need him to be harder, stronger, to take more responsibility. Should have got to the ball before Wootton did for County's winner.

Dan Gore: 8 Head and shoulders above his teammates. That deep-lying, string-pulling midfield role suits him. Passed well, and when he decided to move with the ball at his feet, he really moved. Made things happen.

Ar'Jany Martha: 3

Hugely disappointing. The boy can play but he spent the game on the periphery of proceedings and making safe passes backwards.

Shaun McWilliams: 6

Didn't reach the standards he has set himself this season but still showed good energy and was one of the Millers' better performers.

Joe Powell: 4

Will the real Joe Powell please stand up. He hasn't done so far. So good at the end of last season, but out of sorts in the early stages of this one.

Reece James: 3

A defender who isn't defending. Stockport found it far too easy to get past him. One of too many players who have yet to get going this term. Jordan Hugill: 3

Matt Hamshaw chose to finish the game with no striker rather than leave him on the pitch. In the team because he's stayed fit when others haven't. Dominated on the ground and in the air by the visitors' defence.

Josh Kayode: 4

Good mobility, but twice messed up his control at crucial moments when he could have been in on goal. Still finding his feet after injury.

The subs

Marvin Kaleta (for Kayode 56): 5

Brought on to add some attacking spark. Threatened once or twice.

Kian Spence (for Rafferty 65): 5

A touch tentative in possession but worked hard out of it.

Denzel Hall (for Powell 65): 5

Good to see him return after missing only one game with a knee issue. It's hghly likely he'll be back in the starting 11 next week.

Josh Benson (for McWilliams 81): NA

Needs more minutes. His class is undisputed but that ankle injury has left him on the fringe of things.

Liam Kelly (for Hugill 81): NA

Nearly became the headline act, but a flag ruled out the 'goal' that would have probably earned his side a draw.

Not used: Ted Cann, Lenny Agbaire.

Stockport (4-1-3-2): Ben Hinchcliffe 6; Joseph Olowu 7, Brad Hills 7, Ethan Pye 7, Ben Osborn 7; Ollie Norwood 7; Corey O'Keefe 5 (Jayden Fevrier H-T, 7), Odin Bailey 6 (Owen Moxon. 86), Jack Diamond 6 (Malik Mothersille H-T, 5, Callum Camps 86); Beno Andresson 6 (Nathan Lowe 74), Kyle Wootton 6. Subs not used: Corey Addai, Callum Connolly.

Goals: Wootton 60 (Stockport)

Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire)

Attendance: 8,784 (1,574)

Opposition view

“We could have got a second goal but, on the flip side of that, we could have conceded too.

“Our expectations are really high based on last season (third place) and sometimes you can be too harsh on yourself.

“The inconsistency of our performances have brought a bit of frustration but the season is not won in the first block and we have got to make sure we keep moving on.”

– County boss Dave Challinor

The stats

Possession: Millers 46 per cent, Stockport 54

Goal attempts: Millers 7, Stockport 11

On target: Millers 1, Stockport 5

Touches in opposition box: Millers 9, Stockport 14

Corners: Millers 1, Stockport 4

Fouls committed: Millers 12, Stockport 17

Final word

Too many players nowhere near their best on a day when confidence took another hit.