The Millers (3-5-1-1)

Viktor Johansson: 8

Made a number of excellent saves. The goalkeeper can add Southampton boss Russell Martin to his fan club. The only contender for the Rotherham Man-of-the-Match award.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Not bad by any means yet not as good as he has been in recent weeks.

Sean Morrison: 6

Solid for the most part but was caught out once or twice by the speed and sharpness of the visitors.

Lee Peltier: 7

In the right place to cut out danger so many times. Used his experience really well.

Peter Kioso: 6

Encouraging stuff. Still adjusting to the pace of the Championship after a temporary spell in League One with Peterborough United but looks an upgrade on departed loanee Dexter Lembikisa. Took up good positions and at times put the ball into dangerous areas,

Jamie Lindsay: 5

Battled hard but his touch was off on a frustrating afternoon for him.

Christ Tiehi: 5Very quiet early on and then improved. Didn't reach the standards he has set himself this season. Difficult against a very good Saints midfield.

Sam Clucas: 6

Another player to get himself into threatening areas at times. Not as smooth in possession as he usually is but put in a shift for the team.

Seb Revan: 6

Some good things, some bad things. Showed a desire to run with the ball and he caused problems on more than one occasion. Not at his best defensively.

Cafu: 4

Back in August he seemed to be the answer to everything. Now there's only questions. Needs to make more of his undoubted talent when others in the team are working harder.

Jordan Hugill: 4

Spent all his time on the pitch getting on the wrong side of the referee by going to ground too easily. Contributed to Southampton's second goal. A poor day.

The subs

Sam Nombe (for Hugill 62): 6

Ran hard and the Millers were better for his presence but he never looked like scoring.

Ollie Rathbone (for Lindsay 62): 6

His introduction added some ‘go forward’ impetus.

Femi Seriki (for Revan 74): NA

The debutant showed good pace in a brief cameo. More to come from the youngster.

Arvin Appiah (for Kioso 84): NA

Introduced late when everything had long been settled and little was seen of him.

Tom Eaves (for Cafu 88): NA

Ditto Appiah.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Cameron Humphreys, Andy Rinomhota, Charlie Wyke.

Southampton (4-3-3): Gavin Bazunu 7, Kyle Walker-Peters 7, Taylor Harwood-Bellis 7, Jan Bednarek 7, Ryan Manning 6; Flynn Downes 7 (Joe Rothwell 74), Stuart Armstrong 8 (Shea Charles 89), Will Smallbone 9; Adam Armstrong 8, Che Adams 7 (Sekou Mara 81), Ryan Fraser 8 (David Brooks 74). Subs not used: Joe Lumley, Jack Stephens, Sam Edozie, Jayden Meghoma, Tyler Dibling.

Goals: Bednarek 4, Adam Armstrong 38 (Southampton).

Referee: Sunny Singh Gill (Middlesex).

Attendance: 11,179 (2,413).

Opposition view

“I really enjoyed the performance and the control we had. To make over 700 passes against a team that are fighting for their lives is testament to the guys.

“We spoke about the desire to do the horrible stuff, to defend the long throws, and the direct balls. The players really looked after each other. They fought so hard and ran so hard out of possession. I am really proud of them

“Their goalie made some really good saves and we should have scored a couple more goals. We limited them to very little.

“The players really looked after each other. They fought so hard and ran so hard out of possession. I am really proud of them.

“We had a joke at breakfast about going 20-odd unbeaten and still being fourth. That’s the level of the Championship. It’s an outstanding league and it’s great to be involved in it.

“The players keep showing humility and hunger. Hopefully we can keep enjoying this feeling for as long as possible.”

- Saints boss Russell Martin

The stats

Possession: Millers 26 per cent, Saints 74

Goal attempts: Millers 8, Saints 10

On target: Millers 2, Saints 7

Corners: Millers 3, Saints 10

Fouls: Millers 8, Saints 10

Final word