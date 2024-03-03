g

Viktor Johansson: 6

Two saves helped to keep Rotherham in the match in the first half. Handled well and kicked soundly in a solid display.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Worked hard trying to stem the danger of Anthony Musaba on the visitors' left flank. Lost out at times but stuck to his task. One of the players you can always rely on to give everything.

Lee Peltier: 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

Captain for the day in the absence of Sean Morrison. The quality isn't in doubt but the 37-year-old body is creaking. Steady enough until picking up another injury.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

People in the Owls camp were talking afterwards about what a decent player he looked. You know someone's had a good game when the opposition praise them.

Peter Kioso: 5

Has proved his worth and commitment since his return from his Peterborough United loan spell in January but this was arguably his worst performance. Gave the ball away too easily.

Andy Rinomhota: 5

The pick of the three January arrivals. Battled but couldn't get a lot going with his side on the back foot for much of the afternoon. Came closest to scoring for the home side.

Christ Tiehi: 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of those days when the ball never ran for him. Some of that was down to how poor Rotherham were and how good Wednesday were.

Sam Clucas: 5

Harried out of his usual composed game by the snapping attentions of the Wednesday midfield.

Shane Ferguson: 5

A tough game in which to make his first start of the season. Put in one or two dangerous crosses and was neat in possession before understandably fading.

Tom Eaves: 5

Possibly the first time ever a 5/10 display has won the sponsors' Man-of-the-Match award. Tried hard and won some important headers in defence but had little effect in attack.

Sam Nombe: 4

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ran hard for as long as he could yet, other than one shot from distance, did nothing to trouble the Wednesday defence.

The subs

Jamie Lindsay (for Peltier 54): 5

Someone with his competitive instincts won't like being on the bench as often as he is but he didn't press his claim for more starts.

Cafu (for Ferguson 67): 5

Sometimes sloppy, sometimes slick. Never hurt the opposition.

Jordan Hugill (for Eaves 67): 5

No upgrade on the man he replaced.

Charlie Wyke (for Nombe 67): 5

We're still waiting to see proper danger from a centre-forward who has a good scoring record below Championship level.

Arvin Appiah (Clucas 81): NA

Advertisement

Advertisement

The usual: on for a late cameo that didn't really produce anything.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Femi Seriki.

Wednesday (4-2-3-1): James Beadle 6; Liam Palmer 7, Michael Ihiekwe 8, Akin Famewo 8, Marvin Johnson 7; Will Vaulks 8 (Michael Smith 64, 6), Barry Bannan 8; Pol Valentin 6 (Dominic Iorfa 64, 7), Ian Poveda 7 (Djeidi Gassama 64, 6), Anthony Musaba 8 (Bambo Diaby 81); Ike Ugbo 7 (Mallik Wilks 90+1). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Reece James, Bailey Cadamarteri, Momo Diaby.

Goals: Ugbo 66 (Wednesday).

Referee: David Webb (County Durham).

Attendance: 11,541 (2,100).

Opposition view

“It was a big win. I am very proud of my team at the moment. It is outstanding what they are doing.

“Everybody knows Rotherham are always difficult with the second balls and set-plays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At half-time I said it was great what we were doing but that we had to score with the next chance.

“It was a big impact from our subs. A draw was not enough. I had to change the shape and we scored immediately. Then it was about bringing the game home.

“The mentality we have – everybody is hungry.”

- Wednesday boss Danny Rohl

The stats

Possession: Millers 51 per cent, Owls 49

Goal attempts: Miller 7, Owls 17

On target: Millers 1, Owls 4

Corners: Millers 2, Owls 10

Fouls: Millers 16, Owls 14

Final word