Viktor Johansson: 9

Heroics once again from the brilliant Swede. Kept the score down with a number of superb saves. He deserves a better side in front of him.

Hakeem Odofin: 6

Made good blocks and tackles but was caught out of position on occasion.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Okay. Nowhere near his best. Hasn't recovered his pre-injury form or appetite since his February return.

Lee Peltier: 6

Steady. The veteran defender is too good to ever be worse than that. But it feels like he's going through the motions a little. Can see him calling it a day at the end of the season.

Seb Revan: 6

Loses a mark for not making the header that led to Plymouth's goal. Other than that, he was Rotherham's brightest outfield player, showing a desire to get forward and put in crosses.

Ollie Rathbone: 6

Put himself about and Plymouth knew he was there. Tried to take the game to the visitors but it didn't quite happen for him.

Sam Clucas: 6

The midfielder has done well for the Millers but, other than a couple of good set-piece deliveries, this was one of his quieter nights.

Andy Rinomhota: 5

Started well and then faded from the contest.

Cohen Bramall: 5

Didn't make the most of his pace and rarely hit top gear.

Charlie Wyke: 4

Anonymous. Caused Plymouth no problems in the air or on the deck.

Sam Nombe: 4

Asked the Argyle defence the same number of questions as Wyke did. Never looked after the ball and at times didn't battle hard enough for it.

The subs

Tom Eaves (for Wyke 56): 5

Tried to use his physicality but the referee wasn't having it.

Jamie Lindsay (for Rinomhota 56): 5

A frustrating evening during a frustrating end to probably his last season as a Miller.

Cafu (for Rathbone 56): 5

Doesn't really have the reolve required when you're losing a chasing a game.

Shane Ferguson (for Bramall 78): NA

Little impact. Came on when Plymouth were on top and it stayed that way.

Arvin Appiah (for Peltier 83): NA

It's all been said before. Another ineffectual notch in a dismal campaign for the loanee.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Femi Seriki, Ben Hatton.

Plymouth (3-4-2-1): Michael Cooper 6; Ashley Phillips 6, Dan Scarr 7, Lewis Gibson 7; Joe Edwards 6, Jordan Houghton 7 (Brendan Galloway 87), Adam Randell 7 (Adam Forshaw 62, 6), Bali Mumba 8; Morgan Whittaker 7 (Mustapha Bundu 87), Callum Wright 7; Ryan Hardie 5 (Ben Waine 75). Subs not used: Conor Hazard, Lino Sousa, Julio Pleguezuelo, Mickel Miller, Matthew Sorinola.

Goals: Mumba 32 (Plymouth)

Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands)

Attendance: 9,863 (1,005)

Opposition view

“I am relieved. Ut’s been a traumatic week and to come and get three points is massive for us. We are really, really pleased.

“They are all huge games now. We know what we have got to do: recover and prepare properly and hopefully get a repeat performance.

“There was a lot on the game. It was a high-pressure game and when it is you lose that little bit of quality.

“It’s always nervous at 1-0 and the longer it goes on you get a bit fearful, but you can’t be too greedy.

“I thought everybody contributed fantastically well. We're a tight group. It's a squad game and everyone's going to have to play their part in the last five games.”

- Argyle joint caretaker boss Kevin Nancekivell

The stats

Possession: Millers 50 per cent, Argyle 50

Goal attempts: Millers 11, Argyle 21

On target: Millers 2, Argyle 11

Corners: Millers 4, Argyle 9

Fouls: Millers 9, Argyle 11

Final word