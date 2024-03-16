RUFC v Sheff 02.03.2024

Viktor Johansson: 6

Had nothing spectacular to do. Routine saves only.

7/10 for Rotherham United's Andy Rinomhota. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Peter Kioso: 5

Looked a little laboured. Had dropped off in the last few games after looking bright following his January return from his loan spell with Peterborough United.

Sean Morrison: 8

Got in blocks, headers and tackles and kept launching that long throw. Really, really solid at the heart of the backline. Has no pace but uses his experience and positioning to make up for it. One instance as he 'won' a foul when Sorba Thomas was about to beat him for speed was a masterclass in 'old-manning' an opponent.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

A little loose now and then - carelessness early on led to a Huddersfield chance - but generally pretty sound.

Andy Rinomhota: 7Has done well since his loan arrival and there was more evidence here that he's a grafter who can take control of the ball and move with it up the pitch.

Ollie Rathbone: 7

Energy and application and, quite often, both used to good effect.

Cafu: 7

Much, much better than he has been lately. Kept possession, looked for telling passes and sometimes delivered them. The ball that set Rathbone racing free in the second half was a thing of beauty.

Sam Clucas: 5

A quiet afternoon for a player of his quality. Covered the ground but never really hurt the visitors when he had the ball.

Seb Revan: 6

Offered something going forward and there was some steel in his tackling.

Sam Nombe: 6

Put himself about and there were a couple of instances of him breaking quickly with the ball at his feet. But his touch isn't the best and for the last couple of months ‘nearly’ moments have never developed into anything more substantial.

Charlie Wyke: 5

Won one or two headers. His early chance wasn't an easy one but he should have done more with it. The loanee is finding the adjustment from League to the Championship tough.

The subs

Tom Eaves (for Wyke 76): NA

Game, but made more of a contribution in his own box than the opposition's.

Arvin Appiah (for Clucas 76): NA

Thankfully, he was on the pitch for only 20 minutes or so because nothing went right for him.

Femi Seriki (for Kioso 81): NA

Little seen of him. Has pace, needs more nous.

Cohen Bramall (for Rathbone 87): NA

A welcome cameo from an important player back from a near-two-month injury lay-off.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Hakeem Odoffin, Tyler Blackett, Jamie Lindsay, Shane Ferguson.

Huddersfield (3-5-2): Lee Nicholls 6; Matty Pearson 6, Michael Helik 7, Radinio Balker 8; Brodie Spencer 7 (Tom Edwards 90+2), Jack Rudoni 7, Jonathan Hogg 5, David Kasumu 5 (Ben Wiles H-T, 5), Jiheim Headley 6; Sorba Thomas 6, Delano Burgzorg 6. Subs not used: Chris Maxwell, Josh Koroma, Brahima Diarra, Alex Matos, Danny Ward, Pat Jones, Ben Jackson.

Referee: Josh Smith (Peterborough).

Attendance: 11,033 (2,419).

Opposition boss

“We played over 30 minutes minus one player and we controlled the whole game over 90 minutes.

“They were dangerous from throw-ins and long balls and we knew this, but most of the time we defended well.

“We did not score and we have to work on this. For me it’s not always the shot on the goal, it’s the final pass.

“We had many wrong (refereeing) decisions in the second half, I felt, but we had to live with it. We concentrated on defending with ten players and also creating chances.

“For this, I have total respect for my players as they did it really well. You couldn't tell we were down to ten.”

- Terriers head coach Andre Breitenreiter

The stats

Possession: Millers 50 per cent, Town 50

Goal attempts: Millers 7, Town 18

On target: Millers 1, Town 7

Corners: Millers 1, Town 6

Fouls: Millers 13, Town 12

Final word