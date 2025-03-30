Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks tries to get the better of Crawley Town's Charlie Barker. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on a nightmare League One afternoon for the home side at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Cameron Dawson: 5

Not really at fault for any of the goals. Made routine saves. Picking the ball out of the net so often wasn't what he was hoping for in his first league start since October.

Joe Rafferty: 4

Didn't look anything like the player he was earlier in the campaign. Has struggled for form since his illness.

Hakeem Odoffin: 5

Stayed honest. This was nowhere near his best performance but he could at least look himself in the eye afterwards. Given plenty of trouble by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Cameron Humphreys: 5

Another defender who was asked questions by Hepburn-Murphy's pace and mobility. Didn't play well, but was far from Rotherham's worst player.

Reece James: 4

Not enough was seen of him in defence or attack.

Pelly Mpanzu: 4

Made a great start to his loan spell and has since gone steadily backwards. Capable of dominating games in League One but had no influence on this game before his afternoon ended at half-time.

Joe Powell: 5

Has his faults but always puts in a shift. Did some really good things - one delivery from the left was as good a cross as New York has seen all season - but wasn't enough of a physical presence at times.

Louie Sibley: 4

Another loanee who isn't showing his true talent with the Millers. Like Mpanzu, he was second best in midfield. Like Mpanzu, he didn't make the second half.

Mallik Wilks: 4

Deadly on his day, dreadful when it's not his day. It wasn't his day.

Sam Nombe: 4

Has had a pretty decent season but this game brought a drop in standards. Possibly his most ineffective display of the campaign.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 4

He had one good effort before the break that hit the post but contributed little else.

The subs

Jack Holmes (for Mpanzu H-T): 6

Lively. Was prepared to run at Crawley. Gave his all on a day when some others couldn't say the same about themselves.

Liam Kelly (for Sibley H-T): 4

Struggled to get involved and was no improvement on the man he replaced.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull, Harrison Duncan, Jordan Hugill.

Crawley (4-2-3-1): Jojo Wollacott 6; Charlie Barker 7, Toby Mullarkey 7, Josh Flint 7, Jeremy Kelly 7 (Gavan Holohan 83); Liam Fraser 7, Bradley Ibrahim 8; Armando Quitirna 8, Louie Watson 7 (Panutche Camara 45+3, 7), Kamari Doyle 9 (Harry Forster 72, Tyreece John-Jules 83); Rushian Hepburn-Murphy 9. Subs not used: Max Anderson, Ben Radcliffe.

Goals: Doyle 23, 52, Holohan 84, Camara 87 (Crawley)

Referee: Leigh Doughty (Lancashire)

Attendance: 8,177 (229)

Opposition view

“It could not have gone any better than it has.

“But we know football has a nasty habit of kicking you in the teeth. I will make sure we stay grounded and measured and ready to go again.

“I fully expected to win, but 4-0 is brilliant. It could have been more. The players have been outstanding since I came in. They have been deserved winners in both games.

“The win came from the training ground. We got some real detail into the players. I analysed Rotherham last Sunday and we have worked to a plan from Monday and got the fruits from that.”

– Crawley boss Scott Lindsey after his second win in his first two matches.

The stats

Possession: Miller 44 per cent, Crawley 56

Goal attempts: Millers 13, Crawley 17

On target: Millers 2, Crawley 9

Touches in opposition box: Millers 15, Crawley 32

Corners: Millers 6, Crawley 2

Fouls: Millers 18, Crawley 6

Final word

Dire performance, toxic atmosphere. Possibly New York's worst-ever day.