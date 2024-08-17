Reece James impresses for Rotherham United against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his assessment after this afternoon’s League One 0-0 draw at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

​Rotherham (4-3-1-2)

Dillon Phillips: 6

Didn't have much to do. Nothing wrong with his handling or positioning. However, his kicking needs work. He's a big golf fan and too many clearances off the ground were like scuffed seven irons.

Alex MacDonald: 7

The little fella is capable of crossing very, very well but he was a little bit awry with his deliveries on this occasion. Always involved, alwayys available to take the ball and showed a desire to get forward.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Cultured, unruffled and hardly put a foot wrong. He might well have been given a higher mark had he been tested by the opposition more.

Jamie McCart: 7

Nothing of the Humphreys ‘silk’ about him but a contribution equal to that of his partner in central defence. No-nonsense, stout, physical, defending. Both players were goal threats too.

Reece James: 8

What a lovely player. Can do a bit of everything. Comfortable in possession anywhere on the pitch, very mobile and knocks a great ball.

Hakeem Odoffin: 7

A strong presence in midfield. Stopped Rovers playing while managing to play a bit himself. No-one gets an easy time against him.

Liam Kelly: 7

Did well until he tired. Read the game, won possession and then used the ball well. A clever old head. As good a passer as anyone at the club and rarely makes a mistake.

Chris Tiehi: 7

Could have had a hat-trick. Encouraging to see him in more advanced positions. Solid in everything except his finishing.

Joe Powell: 8

Has the ‘Cam’ kind of culture about him. That left foot causes a lot of damage and he's a hard worker as well. Promising signs early in his Millers career

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 7

Won most things in the air and came close to a goal with a sweet, quick-thinking piece of skill. More to come as he gets more games under his belt following an interrupted pre-season.

Sam Nombe: 8

Doesn't always take the best option but he looks really dangerous at this level. He was much too sharp for Rovers at times and there were admiring words about him coming from the opposition camp afterwards. Needs to finish better but at least he's getting into the right places.

The subs

Mallik Wilks (for kelly 75): NA

A promising debut cameo from the latest signing.

Shaun McWilliams (for Tiehi 75): NA

More important minutes. Comfortable on the ball and 'sees' things.

Jordan Hugill (for Clarke-Harris 84): NA

A great effort almost brought him the winner.

Esapa Osong (for Nombe 84): NA

Busy. Would benefit from more time on the pitch as he gets up to speed with his new club

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Cohen Bramall, Jack Holmes.

Rovers (4-1-3-2): Josh Griffiths 9; Taylor Moore 8, James Wilson 8, Clinton Mola 8, Bryant Bilongo 6 (Connor Taylor 67, 6); Kamil Conteh 7; Luke Thomas 7, Grant Ward 6 (Jamie Lindsay 67, 6), Isaac Hutchinson 5 (Scott Sinclair 67, 6); Ruel Sotiriou 5 (Luke McCormick 49, 6), Promise Omochere 7 (Chris Martin 57, 6). Subs not used: Joel Senior, Jake Garrett.

Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire).

Attendance: 9,414 (611).

Opposition view

“It was a tough game but we didn’t expect anything else.

“I thought the lads stuck to the task. We rode our luck at times. The goalkeeper had to make saves, but the defensive unit was outstanding.

“In the first 15 minutes I thought it was going to be a good afternoon for us. Suddenly, they picked up a head of steam and we lost our way a little bit.

“We gave them many opportunities to put us under pressure and we were camped in against one of the most powerful teams in the league. We came through it still breathing and with a clean sheet.

“We actually had the best chance of the second half but I couldn’t say we deserved the three points.”

- Rovers boss Matt Taylor

The stats

Possession: Millers 52 per cent, Rovers 48

Goal attempts: Millers 20, Rovers 5

On target: Millers 5, Rovers 1

Off target: Millers 11, Rovers 3

Blocked: Millers 4, Rovers 1

Touches in opposition box: Millers 42, Rovers 7

Corners: Millers 5, Rovers 0

Fouls: Millers 8, Rovers 20

Final word

So many chances that surely the goals will soon start to come.