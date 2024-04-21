g

Viktor Johansson: 7

Steady throughout and then made a really big save late on. His kicking wasn't as good as it can be.

Peter Kioso: 5

Looked like he was nursing an injury from the start and never got into his stride before limping off in the first half.

Lee Peltier: 7

Very solid. Kept things simple, gave nothing away, did everything right. Never looks ruffled. An example to younger players.

Cameron Humphreys: 6

Close to being given a 7. Diligent defending. This was probably his best display since his return from a long lay-off.

Seb Revan: 7

Bright going forward and did his job at the back. The young loanee has been playing well for weeks now and is one of the season's few success stories.

Ollie Rathbone: 8

Didn't give himself or the opposition a moment's peace. He's a real Steve Evans type of player. Got a foot in, got another foot in, looked to make things happen, scurried here, ran there, got another foot in. A display full of industry. Only a bit of dodgy crossing let him down.

Andy Rinomhota: 7

Another success story. Made ground with the ball and worked hard. Not quite Ollie hard but still hard.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

Given a new role at the head of a midfield diamond. Threatened at times, looked a little uncertain at others.

Cafu: 4

Used to send in set-pieces in Dan Barlaser style, these days he hits the first man. Had contributed little before injury ended his afternoon early.

Sam Nombe: 5

Frustrating. Kept nearly doing something good and then messed it up with his next touch.

Jordan Hugill: 6

One of those to play while carrying an injury and to receive praise from Evans afterwards for doing so. Competed.

The subs

Arvin Appiah (for Cafu 32): 6

Arguably the best contribution of his loan season at New York Stadium. Showed an eagerness to drive forward and take on a man. The mid-air back-heeled hospital pass to Cohen Bramall in his own half was criminal, mind. Be tougher than that.

Cohen Bramall (for Kioso 38): 6

Came on as left-back, with Seb Revan moving over to cover for Kioso on the right. Used his pace well in defence.

Tom Eaves (for Hugill 82): NA

Unsettled Birmingham and, on another day, would have won his side a penalty. Looked like he was hauled down in the box but the referee wasn't having it.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Grant Hall, Femi Serika, Ben Hatton.

Birmingham (4-2-3-1): John Ruddy 6; Ethan Laird 6, Krystian Bielik 7, Dion Sanderson 6, Lee Buchanan 6; Seung-Ho Paik 6, Ivan Sunjic 5; Oliver Burke 4 (Koji Miyoshi H-T, 6), Tyler Roberts 4, (Juninho Bacuna 59, 5), Keshi Anderson 7 (Siriki Dembele 77); Jay Stansfield 6 (Scott Hogan 89). Subs not used: Neil Etheridge, Marc Roberts, Jordan James, Gary Gardner, George Hall.

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire).

Attendance: 11,001 (2,204).

Opposition view

“It was an attritional game. The way that Rotherham are going to be set up, you know they’re going to be very direct, play for second balls and make it difficult to get out.

“I thought it was difficult to find any rhythm. It was a tough game.

“The first half was a non-event. The second half was a little bit better. We just needed those moments of quality to open up the game. Sometimes we did that without finding an end to it and sometimes we lacked composure.”

- Blues interim boss Gary Rowett

The stats

Possession: Millers 47 per cent, Birmingham 53

Goal attempts: Millers 11, Birmingham 6

On target: Millers 4, Birmingham 2

Corners: Millers 7, Birmingham 6

Fouls: Millers 16, Birmingham 11

Final word