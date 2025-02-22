Mallik Wilks in first-half action for Rotherham United against Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his assessment on League One events at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

Dillon Phillips: 6

Solid saves in a solid all-round performance.

Mallik Wilks in first-half action for Rotherham United against Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Joe Rafferty: 6

One of Rotherham's better performers. Stuck to his task and made right decisions.

Hakeem Odoffin: 6

A steady display. Not vintage Haks but he made sure he was never easily beaten.

Zak Jules: 5

Lucky that a ‘no penalty’ decision went his way in the second half. Looked decent on the ball. Prone to over-playing. More effective when he doesn't try to do too much.

Reece James: 5

Should have had a spot-kick awarded against him after poor play early in proceedings, then culpable for the penalty that was given later on. A real shame, because otherwise he played okay.

Pelly Mpanzu: 6

His quietest display since his loan arrival. Some decent moments but on this occasion he wasn't the consistent influence he has been.

Louie Sibley: 5

Worked hard but little came off for him.

Joe Powell: 5

One of his poorer games. He's a player who always gives his all but his deliveries, for the most part, were off and he was caught in possession at times.

Mallik Wilks: 6

A bit of fizz, a bit of spark, but not enough of either against one of his former clubs. More effective when he was pushed from a ‘10’ role into the frontline for the second half.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Taken off at the break after failing to trouble a strong Barnsley rearguard. Had one good sight of goal and didn't make the most of it.

Sam Nombe: 7

Got to balls he had no right to reach and was a handful with his pace and persistence.

The subs

Andre Green (for Hugill H-T): 6

Made a difference. Showed good control and got the Millers moving forward.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (for Sibley 63): 4

Two Golden Boots in the past, Wellington boots here. Not up to speed after his lay-off.

Josh Kayode (for Powell 86): NA

Struggled to get involved for the short time he was on the pitch.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Shaun McWilliams, Jack Holmes, Ben Hatton.

Barnsley (3-5-2): Joe Gauci 6 (Jackson Smith 76); Mael de Gevigney 8, Marc Roberts 9, Josh Earl 8; Corey O'Keefe 6, Luca Connell 6, Jon Russell 7, Adam Phillips 7 (Josh Benson 87), Neil Farrugia 5 (Dexter Lembikisa 63, 6); Davis Keillor-Dunn 7, Stephen Humphrys 5 (Clement Rodrigues 63, 6). Subs not used: Jonathan Lewis, Conor McCarthy, Kelechi Nwakali.

Goals: Phillips pen 52 (Barnsley)

Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire)

Attendance: 10,755 (2,207)

Opposition view

“It was a performance of the kind we haven’t had enough of this season.

“We had to roll our sleeves up. We were really strong defensively as a unit. I thought the back three were magnificent and it is a pleasing three points for us. We’ve won the game with a really robust display.

“To be successful, you’ve got to find different ways of winning games. It hasn’t always got to be pretty.

“My teams have never been soft and flaky. We have done a lot of work to make sure we don’t become that.”

– Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke

The stats

Possession: Millers 44 per cent, Tykes 56

Goal attempts: Millers 10, Tykes 10

On target: Millers 2, Tykes 3

Touches in opposition box: Millers 21, Tykes 18

Corners: Millers 11, Tykes 3

Fouls: Millers 12, Tykes 13

Final word

Rotherham second best. One win in the last seven league outings. Concerning times.