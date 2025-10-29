Player ratings and match stats from Rotherham 4 Manchester City Under-21s 2
Millers (3-1-4-2)
Ted Cann: 6
Recovered well after being beaten too easily for City's earlier opener. One or two dodgy moments but, generally, he was pretty sound.
Denzel Hall: 6
Feeling his way back in after illness. It was always the plan to bring off an accomplished player.
Sean Raggett: 6
City's quick attackers bothered him before the break but he got better the longer the game went on and scored with a cracking header.
Jamal Baptiste: 7
Solid. Had a bit of a wobble a few games ago but the young man is looking decent again.
Liam Kelly: 5
Old legs against very young ones. Didn't give the ball away but never hurt the opposition with a pass.
Jack Holmes: 5
His cross led to Joe Powell's goal but he didn't really take his chance to push for more first-team minutes.
Shaun McWilliams: 7
The Millers' best player in a poor first half. Ran hard and made tackles. His penalty - high into the top-left corner was a great one.
Dru Yearwood: 6
Unspectacular but did a job as he broke up City attacks at times.
Reece James: 6
Steady. Up and down the left flank. His deflected cross set up Ayres' big moment.
Josh Ayres: 8
He made a Tuesday-night game at the ‘nothing’ stage of this tournament worth attending. Ran here, there and everywhere in the first half, then calmed himself down and made a big impact in the second. A joy to see the teenager score. Good engine, decent touch and he has something about him in front of goal. His size helps too.
Jordan Hugill: 5
Had the physicality to bother the visitors' young defenders but they had the mobility to make him look laboured.
The subs
Ar'Jany Martha (for Hugill H-T): 8
A game-changer who changed the game. Not sure how long he'll be with us. Such a talent.
Joe Powell (for Hall 62): 7
Took his goal very coolly and played a major part in the comeback.
Dan Gore (for McWilliams 62): 6
Good to see a player of his quality come on. Rotherham were on top and he helped to make sure it stayed that way.
James Clarke (for Holmes 76): NA
Slotted in when the game was already won.
Hamish Douglas (for Kelly 79): NA
Ditto Clarke.
Not used: Cameron Dawson, Kane Richardson.
City (3-4-3): Spike Brits 5; Harrison Parker 6, Jaden Heskey 6, Stephen Mfuni 6; Dante Headley 6 (Kian Noble 79), Charlie Gray 7, Kian Breckin 7 (Justin Oboavwoduo 70), Kaden Braithwaite 6 (Seb Naylor 79); Ryan McAidoo 6 (Emilio Lawrence 62, 6), Mahamadou Sangare 8, Reigan Heskey 7 (Ashton Muir 62). Subs not used: Jack Wint, Femi Fapetu.
Goals: McWilliams pen 54, Ayres 57, Powell 67, Raggett 69 (Rotherham); Sangare 3, Gray 36 (City)
Referee: Jamie O'Connor (Derbyshire)
Attendance: 1,415 (103)
The stats
Possession: Millers 50 per cent, Man City 50
Goal attempts: Milers 12, man City 16
On target: Millers 8, Man City 6
Touches in opposition box: Millers 20, Man City 27
Corners: Millers 2, Man City 3
Fouls committed: Millers 9, Man City 9
Final word
So pleased for young Josh.