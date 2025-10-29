Rotherham United youngster Josh Ayres scores against Manchester City Under-21s. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Paul Davis gives his verdict on events at AESSEAL New York Stadium last night as Rotherham United guaranteed their place in the knockout phase of the Vertu Trophy.

Ted Cann: 6

Recovered well after being beaten too easily for City's earlier opener. One or two dodgy moments but, generally, he was pretty sound.

Denzel Hall: 6

Feeling his way back in after illness. It was always the plan to bring off an accomplished player.

Sean Raggett: 6

City's quick attackers bothered him before the break but he got better the longer the game went on and scored with a cracking header.

Jamal Baptiste: 7

Solid. Had a bit of a wobble a few games ago but the young man is looking decent again.

Liam Kelly: 5

Old legs against very young ones. Didn't give the ball away but never hurt the opposition with a pass.

Jack Holmes: 5

His cross led to Joe Powell's goal but he didn't really take his chance to push for more first-team minutes.

Shaun McWilliams: 7

The Millers' best player in a poor first half. Ran hard and made tackles. His penalty - high into the top-left corner was a great one.

Dru Yearwood: 6

Unspectacular but did a job as he broke up City attacks at times.

Reece James: 6

Steady. Up and down the left flank. His deflected cross set up Ayres' big moment.

Josh Ayres: 8

He made a Tuesday-night game at the ‘nothing’ stage of this tournament worth attending. Ran here, there and everywhere in the first half, then calmed himself down and made a big impact in the second. A joy to see the teenager score. Good engine, decent touch and he has something about him in front of goal. His size helps too.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Had the physicality to bother the visitors' young defenders but they had the mobility to make him look laboured.

The subs

Ar'Jany Martha (for Hugill H-T): 8

A game-changer who changed the game. Not sure how long he'll be with us. Such a talent.

Joe Powell (for Hall 62): 7

Took his goal very coolly and played a major part in the comeback.

Dan Gore (for McWilliams 62): 6

Good to see a player of his quality come on. Rotherham were on top and he helped to make sure it stayed that way.

James Clarke (for Holmes 76): NA

Slotted in when the game was already won.

Hamish Douglas (for Kelly 79): NA

Ditto Clarke.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Kane Richardson.

City (3-4-3): Spike Brits 5; Harrison Parker 6, Jaden Heskey 6, Stephen Mfuni 6; Dante Headley 6 (Kian Noble 79), Charlie Gray 7, Kian Breckin 7 (Justin Oboavwoduo 70), Kaden Braithwaite 6 (Seb Naylor 79); Ryan McAidoo 6 (Emilio Lawrence 62, 6), Mahamadou Sangare 8, Reigan Heskey 7 (Ashton Muir 62). Subs not used: Jack Wint, Femi Fapetu.

Goals: McWilliams pen 54, Ayres 57, Powell 67, Raggett 69 (Rotherham); Sangare 3, Gray 36 (City)

Referee: Jamie O'Connor (Derbyshire)

Attendance: 1,415 (103)

The stats

Possession: Millers 50 per cent, Man City 50

Goal attempts: Milers 12, man City 16

On target: Millers 8, Man City 6

Touches in opposition box: Millers 20, Man City 27

Corners: Millers 2, Man City 3

Fouls committed: Millers 9, Man City 9

Final word

So pleased for young Josh.